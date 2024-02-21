Melissa Weathersby Takes Spotlight as Donor of Financial Wellness Resources Across Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa Weathersby, founder and CEO of professional and personal development coaching firm 5-Star Empowerment, is donating financial education resources to Texas organizations, the Texas Financial Educators Council (TFEC) announced today. Community organizations, including schools and nonprofits, can benefit from this generous donation if they have an interest in providing financial education in their communities.

In strong alignment with the mission of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) – the Texas Council's parent organization – the TFEC helps Texas residents handle the economic issues unique to the Lone Star State. Thanks to Weathersby's donations, community-based groups around Texas can offer financial education appropriate for all ages and demographics to make a positive difference in people's lives.

A licensed real estate broker, published author, and international speaker in high demand, Melissa Weathersby has a demonstrated commitment to educating individuals and organizations in personal and business finance. Also a former professor, Weathersby has been a vocal advocate for financial literacy for decades. In 2011 she lobbied for HB399, a bill that mandated personal finance training in four-year public colleges and universities in Texas. Her partnership with the TFEC empowers her to offer top-quality financial education resources that will help her advance her vision of greater social justice and positive social change.

The sponsored free financial education materials are designed to help Texans deal with their specific financial challenges. According to up-to-date statistics, the Lone Star State ranks among the top six states in the U.S. for housing insecurity, and the Census Bureau reports that nearly 14% of state residents live below the poverty line.

When asked her thoughts about joining the TFEC's Advisory Board and sponsoring the donation of financial wellness resources, Board Member Melissa Weathersby commented, "This is my opportunity to go beyond working with individuals and to begin making high-quality financial education resources widely available at the community and organizational levels." She went on to say, "This opportunity to network with likeminded individuals will help create fiscally competent adults who are likely to produce fiscally sound communities and economies."

As an actively participating member of the TFEC's Advisory Board, Melissa Weathersby joins a group of expert professionals who take on various roles to support the mission and vision of the Texas Council and its parent body, the NFEC. The short-term objective is to increase financial literacy across Texas. In the long run, the organization seeks to guide Texans toward higher financial security.

The TFEC mission is built on three primary pillars: 1) give Texas residents easy access to high-quality financial education; 2) drum up support and increase awareness about the importance of financial wellness; and 3) develop relationships to advocate for sustainable, scalable financial education initiatives.

The Texas Financial Educators Council is an affiliate of the National Financial Educators Council, a Certified B Corporation® and Accredited Provider of financial education through IACET. The NFEC's overarching mission includes mobilizing financial wellness champions around the globe, giving them training and resources to support worldwide personal finance education and economic empowerment – one community at a time.

