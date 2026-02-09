Melius Research Promotes Ben Reitzes to Partner, Head of Technology Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Melius Research today announced that Ben Reitzes has been promoted to the title of Partner from Managing Director. Ben is the first non-founder elevated to this title since the firm's establishment in 2017.

"Ben has proven to be a key thought leader in the rapidly changing Artificial Intelligence (AI) landscape. His work on the most relevant mega-cap companies in the Technology sector, including his early vision of "AI eating software" has been highly influential and differentiated," commented Chairman and CEO, Scott Davis. "Equally important, he has shown himself to be an effective veteran leader, supporting our next-generation talent and melding well into the continuous improvement culture that drives our efforts at Melius."

Mr. Reitzes joined Melius in 2023 to lead the creation of a world-class Technology practice focused on AI wholistically vs. traditional research silos, building off of the coveted Industrial platform upon which the firm was founded. Since that time, Melius' headcount and coverage footprint have doubled across verticals, notably with key talent additions in the Consumer and Energy & Power sectors.

"As a Partner, we expect Ben to continue to grow his impact on the investor and corporate community and raise the bar for our other research analysts. As a firm, we remain committed to finding more high-quality talent to widen the firm's impact, in Technology but also in the Consumer and Energy & Power sectors. Under Ben's direction, we will leverage the momentum we have established over the last several years - particularly around the broadening thematic of AI," said Scott Weiss, President of Melius.

"I am excited about what the next stage of my career at Melius will bring as we expand our AI research coverage and continue to reflect on its impact on other sectors. Our goal remains to help our clients and we see countless opportunities to do so, by expanding our thematic and company work, and providing unique access to our most relevant corporate partners. I am proud of the work we have been doing, but there is so much more we expect to do. We are just getting started," added Mr. Reitzes.

About Melius Research

Melius Research is the fastest growing independent research firm on Wall Street. We leverage decades of industrials, technology, consumer, energy, and power expertise to break down traditional sector silos and help our clients navigate a rapidly changing world. Our coverage continues to evolve and spans Aerospace & Defense, Consumer, Energy and Power, Machinery and Waste, Multi-Industry, Technology, and Travel and Transports. Our fundamental work includes detailed company-specific reports, thematic and sector pieces, as well as timely videos tackling key debates and data points. Our strategy offering combines a top-down global macro framework with bottoms-up data to capture inflection points quickly. Our annual December Conference in NYC has become the highlight of the year for Melius, attracting a large and diverse set of high-impact corporates and investors.

