Melius Research Welcomes Highly Respected Housing Analyst, Michael Rehaut

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Melius Research (Melius), today announced that Michael Rehaut will join the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Housing Research.

Mr. Rehaut spent the last twenty-four years at J.P. Morgan, responsible for equity research coverage of Homebuilders and Building Products. Prior to J.P. Morgan, Mr. Rehaut was a senior equity research analyst at Salomon Smith Barney and an investment banking associate at NatWest Markets.

Mr. Rehaut holds a B.S. in Economics and Finance from New York University's Stern School of Business where he graduated summa cum laude. He is also a CFA charterholder.

"Housing is a thematic that we believe will continue to rise in relevance for the investment community. Like many of our sector leaders, Mike will bring a unique, holistic approach to coverage across homebuilders, building products manufacturers, distributors and home centers," said Chairman and CEO Scott Davis. "Melius continues to attract some of the most well-regarded senior analysts in the industry to our differentiated and fast growing, independent equity research platform. This is a natural extension of our strong roots in Industrials and our continuously expanding expertise covering consumer-driven sectors," added President, Scott Weiss.

Throughout his career on Wall Street, Mr. Rehaut has garnered a reputation for early identification of trends, catalysts and drivers and was recognized as a top analyst by Extel/Institutional Investor 15 times.

About Melius Research

Melius Research is the fastest growing independent research firm on Wall Street. We leverage decades of industrials, technology, consumer, energy, and power expertise to break down traditional sector silos and help our clients navigate a rapidly changing world. Our coverage continues to evolve and spans Aerospace & Defense, Consumer, Energy and Power, Housing, Machinery and Waste, Multi-Industry, Technology, and Travel and Transports. Our fundamental work includes detailed company-specific reports, thematic and sector pieces, as well as timely videos tackling key debates and data points. Our strategy offering combines a top-down global macro framework with bottoms-up data to capture inflection points quickly. Our annual December Conference in NYC has become the highlight of the year for Melius, attracting a large and diverse set of high-impact corporates and investors.

For more information about Melius research visit www.meliusresearch.com



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SOURCE Melius Research