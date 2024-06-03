Melius Research Welcomes Leading Consumer and Retail Analyst, Karen Short

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melius Research (Melius), today announced that Karen Short will join the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Consumer and Retail Research.

Ms. Short was most recently a Managing Director at Credit Suisse, covering Food, Hardlines and Broadlines Retailing. Prior to Credit Suisse, Ms. Short was a Managing Director at Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank. She started her equity research career in 1999 at Lehman Brothers. Prior to her career in equity research, Ms. Short spent five years in Energy sales and trading.

Ms. Short holds a B.A. from Queen's University in Ontario, Canada and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

"Karen is a leading resource in the Consumer and Retail ecosystem and we are excited about her continuing to expand the content footprint at Melius Research," said Chairman and CEO Scott Davis. "With Karen's addition, along with Ben Reitzes' a year ago, Melius now has an opportunity to augment the industrial expertise upon which we started the firm 7 years ago and also deliver a world class offering across both the Consumer and Technology verticals."

Throughout her 25+ year career on Wall Street, Ms. Short has been ranked number one, two or three in Institutional Investor magazine ten times.

About Melius Research

Melius Research is an independent research, data analytics and investment firm that leverages decades of industrials, technology and consumer expertise to help our clients navigate a rapidly changing world. Our coverage continues to evolve and spans Aerospace & Defense, Airlines & Logistics, Climate Solutions, Consumer and Retail, Industrial Technology, Machinery & New Mobility, Multi-Industry, Technology, and Travel. Our fundamental work includes detailed company-specific reports, thematic and sector pieces, as well as timely videos tackling key debates and data points. Our Macro Strategy offering combines a top-down global macro framework with bottoms-up data to capture inflection points more quickly.

