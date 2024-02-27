MelliCell Announces Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford as New Advisory Board Member

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MelliCell, the pioneering startup at the forefront of combating obesity and type 2 diabetes through innovative fat cell research, is delighted to announce the addition of Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, MBA, FAAP, FACP, FAHA, FAMWA, FTOS, to its advisory board. This strategic move aligns with MelliCell's mission to revolutionize the treatment and understanding of metabolic diseases through advanced fat cell research.

Fatima Cody Stanford, an American obesity medicine physician, internist, and pediatrician and an associate professor of medicine and pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Stanford brings to MelliCell a rich legacy of expertise in obesity medicine as an Associate Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) / Harvard Medical School (HMS). Recognized globally for her extensive research and as one of the foremost obesity medicine physician-scientists, Dr. Stanford has contributed over 200 peer-reviewed publications to the medical community, solidifying her reputation as a leading voice in the fight against obesity. Her influence extends beyond academia; Dr. Stanford's insights on obesity and health disparities have been featured on major media platforms, including CNN and PBS, highlighting her role as a prominent advocate for public health.

"Dr. Stanford's comprehensive experience and pioneering achievements in obesity medicine are invaluable to our team," said Dr. Prince Nnah, CEO of MelliCell. "Her insights will significantly enhance our strategic direction and research initiatives as we continue to develop groundbreaking solutions for those affected by obesity and diabetes. Her visibility and advocacy on platforms like CNN and PBS underscore the relevance and urgency of our mission."

As MelliCell prepares for its upcoming funding round, the addition of Dr. Stanford to the advisory board marks a pivotal moment in the company's trajectory towards establishing new standards in metabolic disease treatment. Her strategic insights and deep understanding of obesity and metabolic diseases will be instrumental in guiding MelliCell's research and development efforts.

"Joining MelliCell's dynamic team is an exciting opportunity to advance the fight against obesity through our focused research on adipose tissue," expressed Dr. Stanford. "I'm passionate about contributing to the groundbreaking work we're doing here, which has the potential to reshape treatments for obesity and significantly impact diabetes management."

MelliCell Inc. is an innovative biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of advanced treatment solutions for obesity, a precursor to a myriad of complications, including diabetes. By focusing on adipose tissue as an endocrine organ at the cellular level, MelliCell Inc. seeks to address the root cause of the disease, improving patient outcomes and advancing the field of biotechnology.

