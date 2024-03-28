MelliCell Inc. Awarded Competitive Grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation

R&D funding accelerates the translation of results to impact

NEWTON, Mass., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MelliCell Inc. has been awarded a U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $275,000 to conduct research and development (R&D) work on "Industrial Scale Technology for Drug Development in Mature Human Fat Cells." This project underscores MelliCell's commitment to revolutionizing obesity treatment by leveraging cellular-level insights to address the root causes of this global health challenge. The company's innovative approach promises to improve patient outcomes by tapping into the therapeutic potential of mature human fat cells.

"NSF accelerates the translation of emerging technologies into transformative new products and services," said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF Assistant Director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. "We take great pride in funding deep-technology startups and small businesses that will shape science and engineering results into meaningful solutions for today and tomorrow."

"This grant from the NSF is a testament to the ingenuity and potential impact of our work," said Prince Nnah, CEO/Founder of MelliCell Inc. "It is a pivotal step toward realizing our vision of transforming obesity treatment and underscores our core value of doing good in the world."

All proposals submitted to the NSF SBIR/STTR program, also known as America's Seed Fund powered by NSF, undergo a rigorous merit-based review process. Once a small business is awarded a Phase I grant, it becomes eligible to apply for Phase II funding and additional supplements totaling up to $2 million. To get started, startups or entrepreneurs submit a written Project Pitch to see if their technology idea could be a good fit for the program. To learn more about America's Seed Fund powered by NSF, visit: https://seedfund.nsf.gov/

NSF has several programs that help accelerate the translation of research results to practice and provide pathways for researchers, startups and aspiring entrepreneurs to move their ideas from the laboratory to the market and society. To learn more about how NSF helps unlock future technologies for national and societal impact, visit: https://beta.nsf.gov/tip/latest.

About the U.S. National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs:

America's Seed Fund powered by NSF awards more than $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million to support research and development, helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America's Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $9.5 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

