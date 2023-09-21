Mellie Appoints Five New Industry Leaders to its Advisory Board

News provided by

Mellie

21 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mellie, an award-winning elder care navigation solution for family caregivers, announced today the addition of five healthcare industry and business leaders to its Advisory Board, bolstering the company's access to expertise as it continues its momentum and growth. The new members are:

  • Anny Fenton, Instructor of Medicine, Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
  • Deborah Fine, Chief Business Officer and Board Director, Mymee, previously Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, miR Scientific and President, Global Impact, Impact NRS.
  • Misha Golosker, Healthcare and Innovation Strategist, Chief Strategy Officer RxDiet, prior VP of Product Strategy, UnitedHealth Group.
  • Will Martin-Gill, Vice President of Product at Blue Shield of California, prior VP of Product at Skai, VP of Marketing Strategy at Ebay, and a consultant at Boston Consulting Group.
  • Micah Moreau, Angel Investor and Advisor, former GM & Vice President Doordash, former Sr. Director of Marketing at Jet.com, and Director of Ecommerce at Simon Pierce.

"The addition of these seasoned executives from diverse backgrounds to our Advisory Board serves as a strong affirmation that the solution we offer truly eases the burden on family caregivers who are providing care to older adults," said Zvika Goldstein, CEO and co-founder of Mellie. "We are thrilled to have such talented and passionate individuals to help guide our mission of solving one of the world's largest challenges."

As parents age, there are myriad challenges to navigate - from healthcare, insurance, financial and legal matters to home health care, transportation and socialization. This problem is immense as there are more than 53 million family caregivers in the United States and more than 61% of them are working (AARP & National Alliance for Caregiving). Family caregivers lack the training, knowledge and time to support their loved ones and often become overwhelmed not knowing where to start. Mellie supports family caregivers by providing them with a dedicated care coordinator who is experienced in the field of elder care, as well as an all-in-one software platform to plan, manage and collaborate on care for any family caregiver in need. 

"As a family caregiver myself, I am intimately familiar with the challenges and stress involved in caregiving," said Deborah Fine. "Mellie has a truly innovative approach to providing a critical service - to employers, health plans and individuals who are in desperate need of help. I am thrilled to be joining their team of advisors to help the millions of people who need a resource like Mellie."

Deborah Fine is an established executive and proven CEO within multiple industry sectors including healthcare, direct-to-consumer and wholesale consumer products, media, and entertainment. She has led six diverse B2B and B2C businesses to record growth and profit in both public and private enterprises. Deborah is Chief Business Officer and Board Director at Mymee, the first digital care solution proven to help autoimmune patients reduce rheumatic flares.

Anny Fenton, phD is an Instructor of Medicine at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Anny is conducting qualitative and quantitative research on how cancer patients' and their caregivers' experience and make decisions about the patient's medical care.

Misha Golosker is a highly regarded healthcare industry strategist with over 22 years of experience in Medicare, Innovation, and Product Portfolio Strategy. Misha is the Chief Strategy Officer at RxDiet and principal at the healthcare consulting firm Palette Consulting.

Will Martin-Gill is a technology and healthcare executive that brings over 20 years of experience in product, marketing and strategy to Mellie. Will is currently the Vice President of Product at Blue Shield of California and previously held leadership roles at Skai, Ebay and Boston Consulting Group.

Micah Moreau is an expert in building marketplaces, bringing over 20 years of experience in ecommerce and marketing to Mellie. Micah is currently an angel investor and advisor. He previously was GM and Vice President at Doordash, and previously held leadership positions at Jet.com, Thrillist, Simon Pearce, and Wayfair.

About Mellie
Mellie is the first and most comprehensive and affordable all-in-one elder care solution providing family caregivers access to 1:1 elder care professionals and an easy-to-use platform to plan, manage and collaborate on care from any mobile device. Mellie services employers, health plans and insurance companies to provide support to family caregivers. Mellie's three founders are experienced software veterans with 25 years of experience in building scalable software solutions and are excited to bring their knowledge to this underserved market. Mellie is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by investors such as Lionbird, Global Founders Capital and Good Company. To learn more about Mellie, visit www.mellie.com

CONTACT: Kristen Wojahn, [email protected]

SOURCE Mellie

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.