Mellie Appoints Two Industry Leaders to Its Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mellie, an award-winning eldercare and special needs family caregiver support solution, announced the addition of two new healthcare industry and business leaders to its Advisory Board, bolstering the company's access to expertise as it continues its momentum and growth. The new members are:

Steve Logan , Healthcare and Employee Benefit Advisor and Innovator, formerly Aetna's President and Territory Leader, North Atlantic

, Healthcare and Employee Benefit Advisor and Innovator, formerly Aetna's President and Territory Leader, North Atlantic Julie Stone , Executive Health & Benefits Consultant, Strategist, and Talent Developer – specializing in Integration and Mentorship, formerly WTW's Managing Director, Health & Benefits, North America

"Steve and Julie are highly respected and knowledgeable individuals with extensive backgrounds in the employer benefits space," said Zvika Goldstein, CEO and co-founder of Mellie. "Their experience and shared commitment to Mellie's mission will help us continue delivering the best technology and service to any employee caregiver in need. We are honored to have such talented and supportive advisors."

As the caregiver crisis grows, families face myriad challenges—from healthcare, insurance, and legal matters to home healthcare, transportation, and socialization. With over 53 million family caregivers in the United States, 73% of whom are also employees (AARP & National Alliance for Caregiving, 2024), the need for comprehensive support is greater than ever.

Reflecting on his new role with Mellie and experience as a caregiver, Steve Logan shared, "As my 91-year-old mother requires increasing support, I've experienced firsthand the challenges of family caregiving while working. Coordinating her medical needs, daily care, and overall wellbeing demands significant time and effort." Steve continues, "My caregiving challenges, paired with my professional background in employee benefits, opened my eyes to the profound impact Mellie can make. Their concierge care management solution is already helping Fortune 500 companies enhance productivity, employee wellbeing, and job satisfaction at an affordable cost. I'm confident that as awareness grows, Mellie's services will soon be in high demand across the corporate landscape."

Family caregivers often lack the training, knowledge, and, most importantly, time to support their loved ones. They often become overwhelmed and do not know where to start.

Julie Stone reflects, "Early in my career, I was a caregiver first for my mom, who suffered from brain cancer and dementia, and soon after my father, who was also battling cancer, while I was raising two very young children. I wish I had access to Mellie's services during that difficult time–it would have been a complete game changer in terms of navigating complex decisions like home versus skilled nursing care and balancing my family and work life."

Mellie is a comprehensive co-pilot for family caregivers. It combines expert human guidance with innovative technology to ease caregiving challenges and provides a one-stop shop to plan, manage, communicate, and collaborate on care. To learn more about Mellie, visit https://www.mellie.com/about .

About the New Advisory Board Members

Steve Logan

Steve Logan is a seasoned Healthcare and Employee Benefits Advisor with over 30 years of experience, including a distinguished tenure as President of Aetna's North Atlantic Territory from 2014 to 2021. Throughout his career, he has held executive leadership roles at major health insurance companies, managing diverse segments across Commercial and Medicare businesses. In addition to Mellie, Steve also serves on the boards of Partners HealthPlan in New York and The Difference Card while acting as a Senior Advisor at RxDiet, continuing to contribute his expertise to the healthcare industry.

Julie Stone

Julie Stone , MPA, is a seasoned Benefits Executive & Advisor with extensive experience in health and benefits consulting, currently serving as an Independent Consultant. Her career spans a variety of leadership roles at a major insurer/health plan and a leading consulting firm. Leadership roles include WTW North America health & benefits specialty practice and intellectual capital leader, consultant learning & development leader, and strategic consultant for Fortune 100 employers. A recognized expert in her field, Julie has spoken at prestigious conferences and been interviewed by major media outlets, bringing her insights on healthcare and benefits to a broad audience.

About Mellie

Mellie is the most comprehensive and affordable all-in-one elder care and special needs caregiver support solution, providing family caregivers access to 1:1 Care Experts and an easy-to-use platform to plan, manage, and collaborate on care from any mobile device. Mellie services employers, health plans, and insurance companies to provide support to family caregivers. Mellie's three founders are experienced software veterans with 25 years of experience building scalable software solutions and are excited to bring their knowledge to this underserved market. Mellie is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by investors such as Lionbird, Global Founders Capital, and Good Company. To learn more about Mellie, visit www.mellie.com

