MellingMedical and ANEUVO to Deliver Advanced Neuromodulation Therapy Throughout the Federal Healthcare System

Recognizing the need for enhanced spinal cord injury rehabilitation, new arrangement provides breakthrough, non-invasive ExaStim® technology for veterans and active duty personnel.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical today announced a new strategic relationship with ANEUVO, a medical technology company committed to helping people with spinal cord injuries (SCI) restore functional independence and improve their quality of life.

As part of its new connection, Alexandria-based MellingMedical will leverage its status as an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) to bring ANEUVO's advanced technologies to federal healthcare providers serving America's veterans, active duty military personnel, and their families.

This agreement with MellingMedical is an important step in helping more federal healthcare providers access a non-invasive spinal stimulation therapy to patients who may benefit. Post this

"Veterans living with chronic spinal cord injuries face significant daily challenges, and they require the highest standard of care to regain hand function and independence," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "ANEUVO's innovative technology changes that equation. By offering a non-surgical neurostimulation device that can be used both in the clinic and at home, we are providing federal healthcare professionals and their patients with a highly effective, non-invasive alternative that drives meaningful functional improvement."

PATHWAY TO AVAILABILITY

The collaboration makes the ExaStim® Stimulation System immediately available to veterans through MellingMedical's federal contracting network, including its:

ECAT - MedSurg: SPE2DE-24-D-0003

FSS - MedSurg: 36F79722D0189

DAPA - MedSurg: SP0200-15-H-0019

This can significantly improve access to effective, patient-preferred treatments for spinal cord injury rehabilitation.

CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY

ExaStim® is a revolutionary, FDA-cleared transcutaneous spinal stimulation system indicated for the improvement of hand sensation and strength in adult individuals between 18 and 75 years old living with a chronic, non-progressive neurological deficit resulting from an incomplete spinal cord injury, when used in conjunction with functional task practice.

Unlike traditional approaches, ExaStim provides therapy without the risks and complications of surgery. The non-invasive device delivers targeted spinal stimulation via 16 electrodes on a flexible pad that adheres to the skin and moves with the body. Clinicians control the therapy through an intuitive, app-based platform on a touchscreen tablet, making it portable and easy to integrate into functional task practice.

"Anyone living with spinal cord injury deserves access to technologies that help support function, independence, and quality of life as part of their rehabilitation journey," said Dr. Yi-Kai Lo, CEO and co-founder of ANEUVO. "This agreement with MellingMedical is an important step in helping more federal healthcare providers access ExaStim and bring a non-invasive spinal stimulation therapy to patients who may benefit."

UNDERSTANDING THE MARKETPLACE

The federal healthcare marketplace is the largest integrated medical system in the United States, representing enormous opportunity for innovative companies like ANEUVO, but it is governed by a complex and rapidly evolving procurement framework. Navigating this labyrinth requires managing a web of acquisition regulations, divergent agency requirements, and multiple contract pathways. By partnering with MellingMedical, ANEUVO gains a strategic guide equipped to master these complexities. This alliance compresses the timeline for market entry by relying on MellingMedical's established contract infrastructure and rigorous regulatory navigation, ensuring ANEUVO's state-of-the-art neuromodulation systems reach federal patients efficiently and compliantly.

A COMMITMENT TO SERVICE

In conclusion, Chris Melling said, "At the end of the day, a partnership like this is about more than just offering another procurement option for healthcare providers. It's about two aligned companies joining forces to deliver immediate, life-enhancing improvements to the rehabilitation outcomes, functional independence, and overall health of America's veterans, service members and their families."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule and ECAT capabilities, providing innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 VA Outpatient Clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Aneuvo

ANEUVO is a medical technology company focused on treating disabling injuries and conditions that have not been curable through traditional pharmaceutical approaches. Its flagship innovation, the ExaStim® Stimulation System, is a non-invasive neuromodulation device designed to help people with spinal cord injuries improve hand sensation and strength for a better quality of life. ExaStim is FDA cleared in the United States and CE Marked in Europe. To learn more, visit aneuvo.com.

Aneuvo Media Inquiries: Diane Mulligan President M&C Communications [email protected] +1 720 273-0927 MellingMedical Media Contact Trina Barlow, President [email protected]

SOURCE MellingMedical