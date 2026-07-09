MellingMedical and Acuderm Team Up to Enhance Surgical and Dermatological Care Options for Federal Healthcare Providers

American-made surgical instruments and disposables expand treatment capabilities for veterans, active duty and DoD clinicians

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical today announced a new strategic relationship with Acuderm, Inc., a leading American manufacturer of surgical instruments and disposable medical devices. As part of its new connection, Alexandria-based MellingMedical will leverage its status as an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) to bring Acuderm's comprehensive line of surgical and dermatological products to federal healthcare providers serving America's veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families.

"Acuderm's 43-year track record of manufacturing high-quality surgical instruments and disposables in the United States makes them an ideal ally for serving federal healthcare providers," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "Their specialized focus on precision instruments and innovative solutions like the Acu-Evac® smoke evacuation system will provide our clinicians with the tools they need to enhance personal safety and deliver optimal patient care."

A doctor having the right tool at the right time can make a huge difference in the life of a patient who has served our country. MellingMedical actively seeks out teammates like Acuderm. Post this

PATHWAY TO AVAILABILITY

The arrangement makes Acuderm's complete portfolio immediately available to veterans through MellingMedical's federal contracting network. The Fort Lauderdale-based company's commitment to American manufacturing aligns perfectly with federal sourcing priorities.

CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY

The agreement encompasses Acuderm's extensive array of surgical instruments, including their disposable biopsy punches, disposable dermal curettes, and surgical smoke evacuation systems.

Charles Yeh, founder and CEO of Acuderm, added: "We are excited to align with Melling Medical to expand access to our surgical and dermatological solutions throughout the federal healthcare system. Our shared commitment to providing American-made, premium-quality medical devices makes this collaboration particularly meaningful for advancing surgical care for those who serve our country."

UNDERSTANDING THE MARKETPLACE

The federal healthcare marketplace is the largest integrated medical system in the United States, representing enormous opportunity for innovative companies like Acuderm, but it is governed by a complex and rapidly evolving procurement framework. Navigating this labyrinth requires managing a web of acquisition regulations, divergent agency requirements, and multiple contract pathways. By collaborating with MellingMedical, Acuderm gains a strategic guide equipped to master these complexities. This alliance compresses the timeline for market entry by relying on MellingMedical's established contract infrastructure and rigorous regulatory navigation, ensuring Acuderm's state-of-the-art instruments reach federal patients efficiently and compliantly.

A COMMITMENT TO SERVICE

In conclusion, Chris Melling said, "A doctor having the right tool at the right time can make a huge difference in the life of a patient who has served our country, so we actively seek out teammates like Acuderm. Our company was founded to meet those needs and it will always be our focus."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule and ECAT capabilities, providing innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 VA Outpatient Clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Acuderm

Founded in 1983, Acuderm, Inc., is a leading American manufacturer of premium surgical instruments and disposable medical devices. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Acuderm specializes in precision surgical instruments, disposable biopsy punches, disposable dermal curettes, and innovative surgical smoke evacuation systems. Acuderm was awarded eight U.S. Patents: one for Acu-Evac, three for capture nozzle, and four for disposable surgical instruments. With a 43-year history of manufacturing excellence, Acuderm remains committed to providing healthcare professionals with high-quality, American-made medical devices that enhance patient care and surgical outcomes. To learn more, visit Acuderm.com.

SOURCE MellingMedical