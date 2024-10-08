MellingMedical Expands Its Suite of Ophthalmological Offerings with Iantrek's Cutting Edge Solutions

Offering broad array of medical products essential to veteran care

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical is pleased to announce a new cooperative agreement with Iantrek, Inc., a venture-backed, medical technology company pioneering next-generation bio- and micro-interventional approaches for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, the Alexandria-based company will offer Iantrek products including its CycloPen™ System with AlloFlo™ Bio-Tissue to facilities and practitioners across the federal health care system. As an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with extensive experience in federal contracting, MellingMedical is an ideal pathway for delivering innovation.

"We are proud of our ability to equip the entire eye lane and this relationship further deepens our specialized offerings to ophthalmologists called upon to treat America's veterans," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "Iantrek's culture of expertise and innovation is quickly establishing them as a bona fide expert in the field of specialized eye care."

Iantrek's inventive approach uses next-generation interventional instrumentation to create a cyclodialysis to enhance internal aqueous uveoscleral outflow, followed by delivery of 100% biologic, allogeneic tissue to reinforce and maintain the cyclodialysis cleft. Currently, there are no other uveoscleral outflow technologies available on the US market, and interventional access to the uveoscleral pathway is considered the most significant unmet need in the surgical treatment of glaucoma. The uveoscleral outflow pathway has the highest therapeutic index in glaucoma pharmacotherapy with significant potential in surgical applications.

"As a company with our roots in direct patient care, our technology is highly practical and specialized to meet patient needs," said Iantrek founder, Sean Ianchulev, MD MPH, Professor of Ophthalmology at New York Eye and Ear of Mount Sinai. "We believe our products can have the maximum impact on the biggest patient base, so we're grateful for MellingMedical's assistance in delivering to one of the largest healthcare systems in America."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule and ECAT capabilities, providing innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 VA Outpatient Clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Iantrek

Iantrek, Inc. (www.iantrekmed.com) is a medical technology company founded by ophthalmic innovator Dr. Ianchulev, which is focused on micro- and bio-interventional solutions to advance the surgical treatment of chronic eye diseases. The company has developed a comprehensive late-stage portfolio for ophthalmic interventions and is committed to advancing the treatment paradigm in glaucoma care.

