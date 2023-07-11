MellingMedical Offers miraDry to Federal Medical Centers

MellingMedical

11 Jul, 2023, 12:14 ET

Hyperhidrosis treatment improves quality of life

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its unique familiarity with the federal healthcare procurement system, MellingMedical is delighted to announce the latest addition to its wide array of dermatological solutions: miraDry, a category-leading treatment for excessive underarm sweat and odor which also shows promise in treating hyperhidrosis in limb amputees. As a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), MellingMedical provides a unique pathway for products like miraDry to reach military veterans and other patients in the federal healthcare system.

"A product like miraDry is a reminder that the Veterans Administration treats a remarkably wide array of conditions afflicting America's military veterans," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "We're pleased to include miraDry to our array of durable medical devices used to treat problems that affect quality of life for patients throughout the federal healthcare system."

miraDry is a non-surgical treatment for primary axillary hyperhidrosis that is administered by a licensed healthcare practitioner. Using thermal energy, miraDry permanently eliminates sweat glands to significantly reduce sweat, odor and hair in as little as one treatment with optimal results in two.

"We are pleased to partner with MellingMedical so more of the millions of patients experiencing hyperhidrosis can have access to miraDry. We are especially proud to be working with a veteran-owned company that sees value in treatments that support better social and professional lives of patients," said Arash Khazei, CEO at miraDry. "Furthermore, compelling data from independent studies suggest miraDry could enhance the quality of life in amputee patients with residual limb hyperhidrosis, by improving prosthetic function. This partnership supports the study of additional therapeutic areas like this to help veterans and active-duty military alike."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology, pharmaceuticals, ENT/neurology and wound care. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About miraDry

miraDry is a leading innovator in non-invasive hyperhidrosis treatment. The miraDry system provides a long-lasting, non-surgical solution for excessive sweating and odor by utilizing microwave energy to selectively target and permanently eliminate sweat and odor glands in the underarm area. With a focus on patient satisfaction and well-being, miraDry is committed to delivering superior results while enhancing individuals' confidence and quality of life. For more information, please visit miraDry.com.

