MellingMedical Partners with IC Medical to Advance Surgical Safety Through Advanced Smoke Evacuation Technology

Phoenix-based manufacturer's American-made surgical smoke evacuation systems enhance safety for veterans' healthcare providers

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical today announced a strategic partnership with IC Medical, Inc., the global leader in surgical smoke evacuation technology. The Alexandria-based company will leverage its status as an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) to bring IC Medical's advanced surgical smoke evacuation systems and accessories to federal healthcare providers, enhancing safety for medical professionals serving America's veterans, active duty military personnel, and their families.

"IC Medical's commitment to manufacturing innovative surgical safety solutions in the United States perfectly aligns with our mission to provide federal healthcare providers with the highest quality medical technologies," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "Their Crystal Vision® systems and PenEvac® technology represent the gold standard in surgical smoke evacuation, protecting both our healthcare professionals and the patients they serve."

MellingMedical and IC Medical launch strategic partnership to provide American-made surgical smoke evacuation technologies to the federal healthcare system. Post this

The agreement includes IC Medical's complete line of surgical smoke evacuation systems, including their flagship Crystal Vision® 450D, Made in America PenEvac® electrosurgery pencils, and SAFEGUARD BLUE™ Hydrophobic ULPA filters, all manufactured at their 60,000-square-foot facilities in Phoenix, Arizona.

"We are proud to partner with MellingMedical to expand access to our American-made surgical smoke evacuation technologies throughout the federal healthcare system," said Christian Cosmescu, President of IC Medical. "As a company committed to innovation and manufacturing excellence in the United States, we look forward to protecting more healthcare professionals with our advanced surgical smoke evacuation solutions, ensuring everyone's right to clean air in the operating room."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule and ECAT capabilities, providing innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 VA Outpatient Clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About IC Medical

Founded by Ioan and Elena Cosmescu in Phoenix, Arizona, IC Medical is a world leader in surgical smoke collection and evacuation research, development, and manufacturing. Their advanced surgical plume collection and evacuation devices, including the Crystal Vision® systems and PenEvac® technology, are used by top surgical teams worldwide. With a steadfast commitment to quality and compliance, IC Medical manufactures all products in the United States at their state-of-the-art Phoenix facility. Their SAFEGUARD BLUE™ Hydrophobic ULPA filtration technology delivers industry-leading protection against surgical smoke hazards. To learn more, visit ICMedical.com.

SOURCE MellingMedical