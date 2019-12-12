Mellitus Health and Glooko Announce Insulin-Dosing Software Integration Agreement

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mellitus Health, Inc., a leading innovator in software for clinicians who manage insulin therapy, and Glooko, Inc., a leader in diabetes data visualization and management, have entered into a partnership agreement to integrate insulin dose recommendations from Mellitus Health's Insulin Insights™ software into the Glooko Enterprise diabetes data management system. The integration will allow clinical users to automatically generate dose-change recommendations for all commonly used insulin regimens.

"Insulin Insights™ makes it easy for clinicians to make well-informed, effective insulin-dose adjustments in a fraction of the time it would otherwise take," said Josh Davidson, CEO of Mellitus Health. "Glooko's platform has been a game-changer in diabetes clinical care and integrating our software will make it even more valuable to the health care providers who use it and, by extension, to the patients who rely on their decisions."

Glooko's integration agreement with Mellitus Health is significant because Insulin Insights™ is the only FDA-cleared and CE-marked software dose calculator capable of handling all insulin types regardless of manufacturer, all commonly used regimens and virtually every dosing scenario, making it unique in the market.

"We are excited to support Insulin Insights™ on the Glooko platform," said Russ Johannesson, CEO of Glooko. "Mellitus Health has developed a clinically proven and comprehensive tool that can help clinicians, including primary care providers and mid-levels, regularly manage the large type 2 diabetic community that isn't getting regular care."

Mellitus Health, Inc. is a healthcare technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Its FDA-cleared software Insulin Insights™ helps clinicians analyze blood-glucose monitor data and adjust a patient's insulin regimen in seconds, using algorithms that are clinically proven to lower HbA1c levels. Insulin Insights™ uses algorithms developed over 35 years by Mayer B. Davidson, M.D., a former president of the American Diabetes Association. Thousands of clinicians have been trained in Dr. Davidson's insulin-dosing method and his algorithms have been used for decades to manage blood sugar in some of the most challenging patient populations. For more information, please visit www.mellitushealth.com.

