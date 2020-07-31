Mellitus Health Names Steve Wubker Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mellitus Health, Inc., a leading innovator in software for diabetes care professionals who manage insulin therapy, has named Steve Wubker as its new chief executive officer, effective July 27, 2020.

Steve Wubker brings decades of expertise to Mellitus Health. After a 15-year career in medical sales and medical sales management, in 2000 Steve became President and CEO of Transaction Data Systems (TDS), where he took its Rx30 Pharmacy software platform from roughly 800 pharmacies to an industry-leading 8,500 pharmacies.

"I am very excited to join the Mellitus Health team of professionals," Steve said. "The opportunity to improve patient health outcomes through advanced software for diabetes control offers many parallels that drove our business at TDS—improved patient health, operational efficiencies, cost effectiveness, and a tool that truly provides an invaluable asset for all parties involved. I see opportunities and challenges that remind me of when I first started at TDS, and I'm excited to start this familiar journey again with such a talented group of people. Knowing how dangerous and debilitating diabetes can be, I can't wait to see the positive difference our team at Mellitus Health can make in the fight against diabetes."

Steve has served as President of the American Pharmacy Alliance and Vice President of the American Society for the Automation of Pharmacy, and he has served on the advisory boards of RelayHealth, Change Healthcare, and Wolters Kluwer. He has also been a member of the National Community Pharmacy Association and the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs.

"Everyone at Mellitus Health is looking forward to the impact Steve's proven leadership, pharmacy industry and sales experience, and vision will have on our company's future," said Josh Davidson, who has served as CEO of Mellitus Health since its founding, and will continue to serve in a leadership role as Chief Product Officer. "Our small team has accomplished a lot, and now we've come to this moment of opportunity. Steve has been here before, and he sees our technology's enormous potential for improving diabetes care, especially now that pharmacy-based care and remote patient monitoring are more important than ever. He's exactly the CEO we've been looking for to guide Mellitus Health through this exciting next chapter of our growth."

Building on 35 years of clinical research by former American Diabetes Association president Mayer B. Davidson, MD, Mellitus Health has automated—and expanded—the highly effective algorithm-based insulin dosing protocol that Dr. Davidson taught generations of clinicians. Mellitus Health's Insulin Insights™ software delivers insulin prescription adjustment recommendations to clinicians in seconds. Unique in the market, it can handle all insulins, every commonly used insulin regimen, and virtually every dosing scenario. www.mellitushealth.com

