Mellow Mushroom Builds Midyear Momentum With Six Franchise Deals, Upcoming Restaurant Openings and Expansion Into New Markets

The iconic pizza brand is carrying strong franchise development momentum into the second half

of 2026 with new signings, first-time market expansion and more.

ATLANTA, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mellow Mushroom is entering the second half of 2026 with significant franchise development momentum after signing six franchise deals through the first half of the year, preparing to open new restaurants and expanding into new markets, including its first-ever location in Montana.

The psychedelic pizza brand continues to attract entrepreneurs who have spent years experiencing Mellow Mushroom as guests before deciding to become owners themselves, a trend leadership says speaks directly to the strength of the brand.

"It's been a good year so far," said Jamie Cecil, vice president of franchise development. "2026 is off to a great start."

That early momentum builds on a strong first quarter, during which Mellow Mushroom signed four franchise agreements representing six restaurants across Kentucky, Montana, Arkansas and Georgia. Since then, the development pipeline has continued to expand as interest from qualified operators has remained strong.

The brand is now preparing for four restaurant openings next year, including its highly anticipated debut in Bozeman, Montana. The restaurant will be the state's first Mellow Mushroom.

The expansion reflects Mellow Mushroom's strategy of growing in markets where population trends, demographics and operating conditions align with the brand's long-term goals. Kentucky, where the company already signed a three-unit development agreement earlier this year, remains another major growth priority.

Rather than pursuing rapid expansion for its own sake, Mellow Mushroom continues to focus on adding franchisees who understand the brand's culture and community-first approach. Increasingly, those franchisees already know exactly what the brand represents because they have been loyal guests for years.

"A lot of our franchisees have been customers for years," Cecil said. "They really love the product and the store design, the marketing and everything Mellow Mushroom stands for. They love that it's a nice casual pizza place that fits into their communities."

That authentic brand affinity has become one of the company's greatest competitive advantages. Mellow Mushroom has spent more than 50 years building a restaurant experience centered on handcrafted, stone-baked pizzas, distinctive restaurant designs and neighborhood gathering spaces that are locally owned and reflect the community. The brand has also recently introduced a "Fast Fine" restaurant prototype, a more compact fast-casual option that makes it easier to find real estate while still delivering that classic Mellow Mushroom feel.

Looking ahead, the company expects its momentum to continue through the remainder of the year. "We have strong momentum and tremendous interest from franchisees and are looking forward to another five to 10 deals before the end of the year," Cecil said.

For entrepreneurs seeking a differentiated restaurant concept with decades of brand equity, loyal customers and meaningful white space across the country, Mellow Mushroom's first-half performance signals that the brand's next chapter is well underway.

ABOUT MELLOW MUSHROOM:

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1974, Mellow Mushroom has been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas in an eclectic, art-filled environment for over 50 years. Each location is locally owned and operated, with unique restaurant designs that reflect the creativity and character of the communities it serves. Known for its hand-tossed, stone-baked pizzas, craft cocktails and wide selection of beers, Mellow Mushroom is more than a pizza restaurant — it's a gathering place that inspires loyalty and community. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.mellowmushroom.com/franchising.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chad Cohen

Mainland

786.417.5769

[email protected]

SOURCE Mellow Mushroom