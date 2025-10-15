Mellow Mushroom Ranks No. 1 in Customer Experience and Customer Loyalty Among Pizza Chains in MarketForce Casual Dining Report

The brand also earned top recognition in trust and overall guest satisfaction across the entire casual dining industry.

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mellow Mushroom , the psychedelic pizza restaurant known for its imaginative pizzas, hand-tossed stone-baked dough, and unique atmosphere, has been recognized as an industry leader in customer satisfaction in the 2025 MarketForce Casual Dining Report . This report, which surveys thousands of consumers on their personal experiences at national casual dining brands, ranked Mellow Mushroom:

No. 1 in customer experience among chain pizza brands and No. 12 overall in casual dining.

No. 1 in customer loyalty among pizza brands and No. 4 overall in casual dining.

No. 1 in trust among pizza brands and No. 2 overall in casual dining.

No. 3 in brand image and values

These rankings highlight Mellow Mushroom's reputation not just as a restaurant, but as a brand with a loyal following, customer-first value, and a unique experience in a crowded and competitive landscape.

The MarketForce Report is a benchmark that measures guest satisfaction, trust, loyalty and consumer value across national restaurant brands. Mellow Mushroom's consistent ranking in multiple categories showcases the brand's continued commitment to providing memorable experiences for new and returning guests.

With its eclectic restaurant designs, high-quality ingredients, and community-focused approach, Mellow Mushroom sets itself apart in the pizza category while driving strong franchise growth opportunities nationwide.

ABOUT MELLOW MUSHROOM:

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1974, Mellow Mushroom has been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas in an eclectic, art-filled environment for over 50 years. Each location is locally owned and operated, with unique restaurant designs that reflect the creativity and character of the communities they serve. Known for their hand-tossed, stone-baked pizzas, craft cocktails, and wide selection of beers, Mellow Mushroom is more than a pizza restaurant — it's a gathering place that inspires loyalty and community. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.mellowmushroom.com/franchising .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chad Cohen

Mainland

786.417.5769

[email protected]

SOURCE Mellow Mushroom