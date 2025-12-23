Mellow Mushroom Franchise Finishes 2025 With Expanded Kitchen Tech and a Clear Development Plan for 2026

From strong unit performance to new franchise opportunities, Mellow Mushroom's 2025 results set the stage for a high-momentum 2026.

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mellow Mushroom , the psychedelic pizza franchise known for its imaginative pizzas, hand-tossed stone-baked dough, and unique atmosphere, spent 2025 focused on restaurant operations. Work centered on kitchen execution, back-office efficiency and guest engagement infrastructure. Those initiatives carry into 2026, during which the company expects to be bullish on renewals and new restaurant growth.

Digital Kitchen Rollout

Over the last year, about one-third of restaurants moved onto a digital kitchen platform. Implementation took place location by location to align with each restaurant's layout and workflow. The platform is already showing improvements in speed of service, order accuracy and food quality, particularly when dine-in and off-premise orders overlap during peak hours.

"It's not new in restaurants, but it was new for Mellow," said Ahsan Jiva , executive vice president of strategy and transformation. "We have seen double-digit gains in our three most important metrics, which are food quality, accuracy and speed of service. In addition, we added on a guest messaging system that keeps guests with digital orders apprised of the status of their order as it moves through the kitchen."

Jiva said the system is averaging more than $2.7 million in AUV, with top-quartile franchise locations reaching $3.8 million.

Prototype Updates and Back-Office Testing

A new back-office system completed a pilot in 2025. The effort is intended to reduce administrative friction for operators and improve consistency in reporting and daily processes while giving time back to the restaurant management staff to focus on guest and staff experience.

Mellow Mushroom also continued work on its new "Fast-Fine" prototype in Grant Park outside Atlanta, its first fully counter-service model. The restaurant opened in November 2024 and completed its first full year of operation in 2025. Programs introduced around that format in 2025 included frozen beverages, catering and lunch. The "Fast-Fine" prototype is performing beyond expectations in sales and EBITDA. Furthermore, the brand will open its second Fast-Fine restaurant in Newnan, GA, in 2026, capitalizing on its early success with the first Grant Park location.

Sales and Ownership Activity

According to Jiva, the system ended 2025 with an increase in positive same-store sales. Daypart work continued through the year, with a focus on building traffic outside peak periods.

Ownership transitions also increased. Some longtime franchisees exited, and the company acquired certain locations in select cases as part of its refranchising strategy.

"A lot of our franchisees have been with us for 20 to 30 years, and they were ready to exit," Jiva said. "There was tremendous value in Mellow Mushroom acquiring those locations as corporate-run restaurants, so we can continue to serve those communities with the kind of experience our guests have come to expect."

Guest Engagement Systems

Marketing systems were enhanced during 2025, and a customer data platform was launched late in the year. The platform is intended to centralize transactional data to allow for better guest segmentation and customer outreach with higher levels of personalization. More testing and refinement are planned in 2026 as the company continues to expand use cases and expand its use across the system.

2026 Development Priorities

Mellow Mushroom franchising is planning strategic growth in priority markets with a conservative goal of more 5-8% growth with new restaurant openings. More than 20 renewals are in the pipeline, and the renewal rate is above 98%, underscoring the affinity and profitability of this franchised brand.

"What we don't want to do, like a lot of other brands, is growth for growth's sake," Jiva said. "We want to be able to grow with franchisees that are invested in their community, that care about quality and that care about running things the right way."

Priority markets include Florida, the Carolinas, Virginia and Tennessee. Early efforts are also beginning in select Rust Belt markets. A location in Danville, Virginia, was recently signed as that market continues to see momentum.

App and Loyalty Program

As part of its next phase of guest engagement, Mellow Mushroom plans to launch an app and a formal loyalty program in late 2026. The rollout is intended to give guests a single place to order, receive offers, track rewards, and participate in exclusives. The program is also expected to support more consistent, targeted communication as the company expands use of its customer data platform.

