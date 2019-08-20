Melmark Announces New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Crofcheck brings to this position more than a decade of financial leadership experience and a robust knowledge of the Human Services field. He most recently served as Director of Finance for Melmark Pennsylvania and has been an active advocate and mentor through his participation in statewide rate setting advocacy campaigns led by Pennsylvania Advocacy Resources (PAR). In his new role, Crofcheck will provide oversight and strategic direction for the financial operations of Melmark's multi-state services.

"Tom's experience in the nuanced field of financial operations specific to human services, as well as his advocacy for those we serve and for our staff, are a perfect fit for Melmark," said President and CEO Rita M. Gardner, M.P.H., LABA, BCBA. "He has shown a steadfast commitment to advocating for appropriate rate-setting models to comply with a changing regulatory environment while ensuring the highest quality services. Throughout this work, Tom has simultaneously practiced financial efficiency, demonstrating his mission-first dedication to those we serve and to the larger field of disability services."

"I am most excited about the opportunity to increase Melmark's funding advocacy to enhance direct support professional wages and expand our services in Pennsylvania, New England and the Carolinas," said Mr. Crofcheck. "I look forward to supporting the incredibly meaningful work of my colleagues at all Melmark service divisions."

As Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Crofcheck will oversee all finances, lead financial planning, ensure minimization of financial risks, and manage record-keeping and financial reporting for service divisions in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Andover, Massachusetts and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mr. Crofcheck is a graduate of Penn State University and worked as an audit manager at Ernst & Young before joining Melmark. In that role, Mr. Crofcheck worked primarily in the not-for-profit industry with a focus on Human Services.

About Melmark

Melmark is a not-for-profit organization providing clinically-sophisticated evidence-based special education, residential, vocational and therapeutic services for children and adults with autism spectrum disorders, developmental and intellectual disabilities, acquired brain injuries and other neurological and genetic disorders. Recognized as one of the leading providers in the country, Melmark has a combined staff of over 1,200 and serves 1,000 individuals through its service divisions in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and the Carolinas. To learn more about Melmark, visit www.melmark.org .

SOURCE Melmark

Related Links

melmark.org

