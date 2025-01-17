Melmark Partners with Vantage Builders and Caveney Architectural Collaborative to Build the Future of Adult Services in Massachusetts

The pilot project will be located on a three-acre parcel in Tewksbury, MA.

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Melmark, a national leader in the human services field, announced it will break ground in early 2025 on the development of an intentional adult planned community on a three acre site in Tewksbury. The project will address an ever-growing need in the state of Massachusetts for adult services that are evidence-based and instructional for individuals with autism, intellectual, and developmental disabilities. Melmark is creating an innovative new adult services model based on the premise of continuing care retirement communities popular in elder services.

Rendering of Melmark's intentional adult planned community.

The pilot project will cost an estimated $15 million to complete. Melmark collaborated with the Caveney Architectural Collaborative on the design, which will include four residences housing 20 adults, an instructional and vocational day program for 50+ individuals, a vocational coffee shop social enterprise, daily living activities, supports, community engagement, recreational opportunities, and affordable staff housing. Vantage Builders will manage the construction of the three-acre site over the projected two-year timeline to complete the project. Massachusetts-based law firm Dalton & Finegold is representing Melmark for all legal matters pertaining to this project.

"When we look at the individuals we serve who are turning 22, there's a significant cliff and drop-off in terms of financial resources as well as the number of providers who will serve individuals with profound or severe challenging behaviors and what we're seeing increasingly is that individuals who have these needs are not able to get access to those services once they turn 22," stated Melmark President and CEO Rita M. Gardner, M.P.H., LABA, BCBA, CDE®. "Our goal is to develop an infrastructure and model that is campus-based and rooted in full community integration and resource-sharing, which will allow individuals to age in place through their whole lifespan with access to centralized medical services, retail, public transportation, banking opportunities, etc. with opportunities for continued best outcomes."

The model will offer staffing efficiencies in light of the national human services workforce crisis and will provide comprehensive public policy guidelines which can be replicated by other human service providers. To learn more about the pilot project, visit: www.melmark.org/planned-tewksbury-adult-community/

About Melmark

Melmark is a multi-state non-profit human service organization providing clinically sophisticated evidence-based special education, residential, vocational and therapeutic services for children and adults with autism spectrum disorders, developmental and intellectual disabilities, acquired brain injuries and other neurological and genetic disorders. All specialized special education services are based on the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA) and are designed based on each student's individual needs.

Recognized as one of the leading providers in the country, Melmark has a combined staff of over 1,200 at its service divisions in Pennsylvania, New England, and the Carolinas and serves 700 individuals from across the country. www.melmark.org.

About Caveney Architectural Collaborative

Based in Lowell, MA, Caveney Architectural Collaborative (CAC) is an architectural design firm focused on creating spaces that address the unique needs of its clients. https://www.caveneyarch.com/

About Dalton & Finegold LLP

Dalton & Finegold LLP is a Massachusetts-based law firm specializing in real estate law, estate planning, and litigation. Dalton & Finegold is particularly renowned for its expertise in commercial and residential real estate transactions, assisting buyers, sellers, developers, and lenders with precision and care. www.DFLLP.com

About Vantage Builders, Inc.

Vantage Builders is a full-service commercial contractor specializing in pre-construction, construction management and design-build services. The firm serves corporations, small businesses, building owners, developers, property managers, entrepreneurs and institutions. www.vb-inc.com



SOURCE Melmark