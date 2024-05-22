Melo begins next chapter of growth story with U.S. acquisition

WINDSOR, ON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Continuing on its robust growth trajectory, Melo LLP is pleased to announce its first entry into the U.S. market with the acquisition of Edwards, Ellis & Associates, P.C., with offices in both Troy and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Following the recently announced acquisition of Sone Rovet Chasson LLP, a leading Toronto-based audit, accounting and tax advisory firm, this latest move marks yet another major milestone for the Melo Group, once again expanding its presence beyond its Southwestern Ontario homebase. Now reaching from the Greater Toronto Area to the thriving Metro Detroit corporate business hubs of Troy and Ann Arbor, Melo is focused on providing even greater resources and services to a wider range of clients.

"Coming on the heels of our successful expansion into the Toronto market, this latest acquisition further broadens our reach and capability," says Jason Melo, Founding Partner and Chairman of the Melo Group. "Today, corporations and entrepreneurs are competing in a global marketplace and as part of our transformative growth plan, it was imperative for us to partner with a progressive U.S. firm that shares our vision to offer more value and a comprehensive service offering to our clients. We have found all of this and more with Edwards, Ellis & Associates."

"We are truly delighted to now be a part of the Melo Group, as our service and industry practice areas are complementary," says Jeffrey Ellis, Managing Partner of Edwards, Ellis & Associates. "But what really made this a perfect fit is how well our firms' cultures and values aligned. We fully embrace Melo's relentless entrepreneurial drive, dedicated client-centered approach and desire to continually evolve."

Looking to the future, Melo anticipates further opportunities both within Canada and the U.S. "We are by no means limited or restricted by physical location or borders on a map," says Melo. "We believe in exploring and venturing into areas that represent the greatest potential and prospects for growth – both for our firm and for the clients we serve. The way we see it, opportunity can arise anywhere, and when it does, we'll be ready to take full advantage of it."

