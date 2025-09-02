Melodia Therapeutics Appoints Jonathan Talbot as CEO, Sven Zimmermann as Chairman of the Board and Brings Renowned Scientific and Clinical Advisors to Propel Lead Program MLD-151 Towards the Clinic

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Melodia Therapeutics, a Forty51 Ventures company, developing a next generation DPP1 inhibitor with best-in-class potential for inflammatory conditions, today announced two strategic leadership appointments. Dr. Jonathan Talbot joined as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Sven Zimmermann as Chairman of the Board. Their expertise will be instrumental in leading the company through its operational expansion and MLD-151's entry into the clinic in 2026.

Dr. Talbot joins Melodia with over 15 years of industry experience across a wide range of diseases. He has held senior leadership roles in Biotech and Pharma, driving clinical execution, strategy, business development and fundraising. Most recently, he served as co-founding CEO at Mosanna Therapeutics, another company founded by Forty51 Ventures. Under his leadership, Mosanna secured Seed and Series A financing surpassing USD 85M, advancing a novel intranasal therapy for obstructive sleep apnea to Phase I clinical development.

"I am thrilled to be joining Melodia at this pivotal stage," said Dr. Talbot. "The potential of neutrophil targeting has been mostly overlooked by the industry and inhibiting DPP1 is a clinically validated approach as evidenced by a number of studies in bronchiectasis in this context. Our drug, MLD-151, builds on this proven biology but shows a highly differentiated and superior pharmacological profile, offering significant clinical benefit and strategic advantages over competing therapies. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate its progress into clinical development."

Dr. Zimmermann, newly appointed Chairman of the Board, currently serves as CEO of Inotrem and previously held CFO roles at MetrioPharm, Novimmune, Auris Medical, and PregLem. He has a proven track record with multiple successful exits and public financings—including Novimmune's acquisition by Sobi, Auris Medical's IPO on the Nasdaq, and PregLem's sale to Gedeon Richter. He brings over 25 years of experience in biotech finance, governance, and corporate leadership.

"I am honoured to support Melodia as Chairman," said Dr. Zimmermann. "As the only VC-backed biotech focused exclusively on DPP1 inhibition, Melodia Therapeutics presents a unique opportunity to participate in pioneering the next wave of therapies for neutrophil-driven inflammatory diseases and make a real difference for patients."

Melodia will focus on closing the upcoming Series A financing round, building robust operational capabilities, and advancing MLD-151 toward IND submission and first-in-human studies.

Professor Clive Page, Professor of Pharmacology at King's College London, co-founder and former chairman of Verona Pharma plc, and current scientific advisor to Melodia Therapeutics, commented:

"Melodia's approach to targeting neutrophil-driven inflammation addresses a profound gap in current therapy for diseases like COPD and ANCA vasculitis, where effective and well-tolerated treatments remain elusive. MLD-151 stands out as an advanced, highly selective DPP1 inhibitor with the potential to set a new standard for safety and efficacy. I am excited to support the ambitious leadership team and contribute my experience as they prepare to move MLD-151 into clinical development."

Professor Dave Singh, prominent COPD researcher and distinguished clinical advisor of Melodia Tx, expressed his excitement in the company's core program, MLD-151.

"The clinical data from the class of DPP1 inhibitors is impressive and particularly, the data indicating slowing of lung function decline provides great hope for patients. I am truly excited to be working with Melodia on advancing a potentially disease modifying treatment for COPD"

Melodia Therapeutics will attend the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress in Amsterdam in September 2025.

About Melodia Therapeutics

Melodia Therapeutics is a Swiss-based biotechnology company focused on developing oral therapies that target neutrophilic inflammation. Its lead candidate, MLD-151, is a novel DPP1 inhibitor designed to suppress pathologic neutrophil protease activity. Melodia aims to translate compelling preclinical data into human proof-of-concept to offer patients superior clinical benefit.

About Forty51 Ventures

Forty51 Ventures is a Basel-based Biotech venture capital firm focused on venture formation.

www.forty51ventures.com

