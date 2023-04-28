Melodie Secures New Funding at $15m Valuation

SYDNEY, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing music licensing platform Melodie has secured new funding at a $15 million valuation, surging up from the last raise valuation of $4 million in September 2021. Melodie is achieving significant growth by expanding its music API licensing revenue base, bringing in new composers and music tracks, and placing its catalogue in more film & TV productions.

The new and oversubscribed round of A$1 million includes follow-on investments from early Atlassian employee and Code Barrel founder Nick Menere, and the co-owner of The Drop Festival, Peter Strain.

Melodie's tech-enabled music licensing solutions now cover the creator economy, film & TV sync, and more recently UGC-centric creative technology platforms with users – as seen in Breakout Clips, Creatopy and Pictory – all integrating directly via the Melodie API, which now receives more than 2 million search and download calls each day.

Having recently launched a US sync division under the leadership of LA-based industry veteran Gary Helsinger, Melodie continues to gain traction globally with placements in TV shows like Armed & Dangerous, Real Housewives, Matt Wright's Wild Territory, Bondi Rescue, Lift the Ice, EVOLVE, Ninja Warrior and Outback Car Hunters. Melodie platformed music is now heard around the world and boasts more than 2 million minutes of music broadcast on free-to-air and VOD platforms in Australia alone.

This latest round of funding will be used to further fuel growth in Melodie's three core segments – B2C, B2B, B2B2C – with a particular focus on growing Melodie's footprint in the US market.

Having just returned from exhibiting at US broadcast media trade show, NAB, Melodie Founder and Managing Director, Evan Buist, said, "It's been a strong 18 months of catalogue growth, broadcast placements and client acquisitions. Royalties are on the move and LTM revenues are up 250%. I'm confident we have a strong growth trajectory with offshore revenues set to exponentially increase in the coming months and years as we expand into new territories. As we mark our fifth year of operation, we are now at the stage of building a global presence and we are committed to playing a significant role in the development and commercialisation of new talent."

As an Australian born library, Melodie is also proud to represent music from a diverse local roster of artists including ARIA award winning composers such as Helena Czajka (Bluey) and Brendan Gallagher (Messenger, Karma County) as well as First Nations talent such as Yuin Nation hip hop artist, Nooky, and acclaimed singer/songwriter, musician and recording engineer, James Henry.

With client requests driving demand, and acknowledging the need for investment in the development of Australian First Nations music, this year and every year moving forward, Melodie has committed to investing a minimum of $25,000 in the development of new and upcoming Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists for sync opportunities via the Melodie platform. Evan Buist says, "The demand from our clients to license authentic music from First Nations artists has never been greater. Our goal is to be a driving force in the development of a First Nations Screen Music Economy: to engage and connect Australia's incredible Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists with the myriad opportunities around music synchronisation and royalties."

Melodie is a tech-enabled music licensing platform providing authentic music for creators, businesses and creative platforms. Powered by AI search tools, and with an award-winning roster of artists, Melodie makes it fast, affordable and incredibly easy to find and license great music for any type of content.

