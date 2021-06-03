Melody Investment Advisors, a Leading Communications Infrastructure Investor, Announces Appointment of General Counsel

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melody Investment Advisors LP, an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Nitin Khakee to the role of General Counsel. Mr. Khakee has over 23 years of legal and M&A experience across multiple sectors including infrastructure, energy, real estate and private equity.

"We are very excited to welcome Nitin to the Melody Investment Advisors team," said Omar Jaffrey, Founder and Managing Partner of Melody Investment Advisors. "Nitin brings decades of relevant experience in infrastructure investing to us and has held senior roles at leading investment institutions. His expertise will be extremely additive as Melody Investment Advisors continues to grow as a premier alternative investor in communications infrastructure."

Prior to joining Melody Investment Advisors, Mr. Khakee served for eight years as Executive Director and General Counsel at Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, Morgan Stanley's global private infrastructure platform with over $15 billion under management and investments across the Americas, Europe, India and Australia. As General Counsel, Mr. Khakee has led the infrastructure platform's acquisitions and dispositions and successfully helped raise multiple OECD and targeted infrastructure funds and co-investment initiatives.

Before joining Morgan Stanley, Mr. Khakee was from 2008 to 2013 Vice President and Counsel at Credit Suisse Asset Management, leading a number of Credit Suisse's strategic initiatives and divestitures of investing platforms. Earlier in his career, he was a corporate attorney with Greenberg Traurig, LLP and LeBoeuf, Lamb, Greene and MacRae, LLP.

"Nitin's skillset will be tremendously impactful on our business," said Chester Dawes, COO and CFO of Melody Investment Advisors. "Communications infrastructure is rapidly evolving and Nitin brings deep experience in both M&A and private funds as well as a deep understanding of legal and regulatory issues."

"I couldn't be more excited to join Melody Investment Advisors during this transformational period of growth in the global TMT infrastructure markets," said Nitin Khakee. "Melody Investment Advisors has a stellar reputation as a leader in this space and I'm proud to join the firm as General Counsel."

Mr. Khakee holds a JD degree from Fordham University School of Law and a BA in International Studies from The Johns Hopkins University.

About Melody Investment Advisors

Melody Investment Advisors is an alternative asset manager led by Founder and Managing Partner, Omar Jaffrey, focused on communications infrastructure. The firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership, as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global communications companies. To learn more about Melody Investment Advisors, visit www.melodyinvestmentadvisors.com.

