Melody Investment Advisors, a Leading Communications Infrastructure Investor, Becomes United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment Signatory

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melody Investment Advisors LP, an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications infrastructure, announced today that it has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment ("PRI"). The PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into their investment decision making.



Launched in 2006, the PRI now includes over 4,000 signatories consisting of asset owners, investment managers and service providers. The group's six principles help members incorporate ESG and sustainability issues into long-term investment decision-making.



"We are incredibly proud to have been accepted as a United Nations PRI Signatory. As investors and operators of vital infrastructure telecommunications assets, Melody Investment Advisors has always considered ESG factors crucial to its process," said Omar Jaffrey, Founder and Managing Partner of Melody Investment Advisors. "Our success in adding long term value is due in large part to our partnership approach, and our operational capabilities are driven by prioritizing material environmental, social, and governance factors."

"We are delighted to welcome Melody Investment Advisors on board as a PRI signatory," commented Fiona Reynolds, CEO at the PRI. "It is great to see their commitment to responsible investment and ESG integration, and we look forward to working together in the future."

ESG is core to Melody's investment philosophy. Melody integrates ESG considerations across its investment management processes. The firm has developed tools to support its teams to systematically and consistently factor ESG into investment decisions. Melody has an ESG governance framework that oversees implementation of its program and ensures adequate resourcing for its team.

About the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI):



The PRI is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. It works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The six principles for responsible investment were developed with the backing of the United Nations. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole.



Visit www.unpri.org

