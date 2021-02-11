Melody Investment Advisors Expands Rooftop Portfolio via Partnership with Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melody Investment Advisors LP ("Melody Investment Advisors"), an alternative asset manager focused on communications infrastructure, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ("Pebblebrook"), a publicly-traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States, announced an investment by Melody of cell site installations with regards to 14 rooftop wireless assets at 11 of Pebblebrook's hotels and resorts. In addition to Melody's investment, Melody and Pebblebrook have also established a strategic marketing and revenue sharing agreement covering the same 11 Pebblebrook properties.

"This arrangement positions us to generate additional revenue growth from a key, but underdeveloped, asset class that we have in our urban and resort lifestyle hotel portfolio: our rooftops," said Max Leinweber and Jen Yager, Vice Presidents of Investments at Pebblebrook, "Many of the rooftops within our 53-hotel portfolio are located in high-density metropolitan areas throughout the country. We can now provide the wireless communications industry a seamless and efficient process for anchoring their networks in high-value locations when an expansion is of critical importance to the wireless industry. We believe that Melody is an ideal partner to help realize this potential, especially during the 5G build-out cycle for wireless carriers."

"We think that these are great assets and we are energized by the prospects of helping capitalize on a new revenue growth strategy for Pebblebrook; this is a strategic urban center rooftop portfolio," said Jorge Pedraza, Operating Partner at Melody Investment Advisors and President of Symphony Wireless, its cell site acquisition affiliate.

John Apostolides, Investment Partner at Melody Investment Advisors, added, "Our team has extensive experience managing and augmenting revenue related to rooftop wireless assets. We are grateful for Pebblebrook's trust in our team and we look forward to integrating this 11 property portfolio with the assets that Melody Investment Advisors currently owns and represents while working closely with the wireless network community to take advantage of Pebblebrook's unique multi-market footprint to expand 5G coverage that is critical today."

About Melody Investment Advisors

Melody Investment Advisors is an alternative asset manager led by Founder and Managing Partner, Omar Jaffrey, focused on communications infrastructure. The firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global communications companies. To learn more about Melody Investment Advisors, visit www.melodyinvestmentadvisors.com.

About Symphony Wireless

Symphony Wireless, an affiliate of Melody Investment Advisors acquires, manages and leases tower, rooftop and non-traditional structure cell sites in metro, urban and suburban environments throughout the United States. Symphony Wireless' cell site land rights acquisition effort is led by Jorge Pedraza, President of Symphony Wireless and Operating Partner at Melody Investment Advisors. Symphony Wireless seeks to provide strategic returns to sellers while optimizing administration and lease management. For more information on Symphony Wireless, please visit www.symphonywireless.com.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly-traded REIT and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

