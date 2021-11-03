Melon Helmets Now Available in the U.S.

ESSEN, Germany, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melon World GmbH, the makers of Melon Helmets, today announced they have extended their global distribution through a new agreement with TGN Distribution, Inc. located in Pembroke, MA. Effective immediately, the agreement entitles TGN Distribution the rights to distribute Melon Helmets in the United States. Through a network of store outlets, digital partnerships, and DTC channels Melon World GmbH will be able to strengthen the presence of their award-winning urban active helmets in the United States.

"TGN Distribution will provide us with a North American presence that we need to build on our global market momentum," said Alan Fairnington, CEO, Melon World Gmbh. "The TGN Distribution team brings extensive knowledge and expertise in head protection, so they can deliver the channels and partnerships the Melon brand needs in this vital market."

"Whether you prefer bike, skate or scooter, Melon delivers a unique line of high quality and well-designed safety helmets for adults and children," added Garth Rogers, Co-Owner of TGN Distribution. "Collaborating with Melon and bringing these helmets to U.S. consumers makes perfect sense."

U.S. consumers can see the latest collection on the Melon website including the classic Watermelon Helmet. The Melon All-Star collection is the original collection of graphic bike helmets designed for fun and safety. The Posh collection is for the more metropolitan minded riders. The Kids collection is built with the same Coolmax technology as our adult helmets with a variety of colorways that will inspire.

Lightweight Melon helmets come with dial fit system and a patented fidlock anti-skin-pinch magnetic buckle ensuring a comfortable fit for all head shapes and sizes. Learn more about the Urban-Active Features.

About Melon World Gmbh:

Melon helmets combine the highest safety standards with award-winning designs to deliver a unique line of adult helmets for urban mobility or keeping the whole family safe in the suburbs with fun adult and children's bicycle helmets. Melon has over 40 different styles that combine safety and style that provide quality protection as a bike helmet, skateboard helmet, mountain bike helmet, commuter helmet, electric scooter helmet, or any personal mobility devices. Melon makes helmets designed for different personalities and styles for men, women and children that look great and keep you safe.

