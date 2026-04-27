Melospeech Inc. Awarded New NYSDOH BEI Contract in New York

Expands access to early intervention services for children and families throughout New York State

ALBANY, N.Y., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Melospeech Inc., a leading provider of pediatric speech-language pathology and early intervention services, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract with the New York State Department of Health's Bureau of Early Intervention (NYSDOH BEI).

This contract enables Melospeech Inc. to expand its delivery of high-quality early intervention services to infants and toddlers (birth to age three) with developmental delays and disabilities across New York. Services will include speech-language evaluations, therapy, and caregiver support, delivered through in-home, community-based, and virtual care models.

"Being selected by the NYSDOH BEI means more infants and toddlers across New York will have access to the early support they need to thrive," said CEO and Speech-Language Pathologist, Dr. Givona Sandiford. "Early intervention can change the trajectory of a child's development, and we are committed to ensuring families receive compassionate, high-quality care when it matters most."

Melospeech Inc. is recognized for its family-centered approach, working closely with caregivers and multidisciplinary teams to provide individualized, meaningful care. The organization combines personalized therapy with flexible service delivery to improve access and outcomes for the communities it serves.

This milestone further strengthens Melospeech Inc.'s presence in New York and reinforces its role as a trusted partner in early childhood intervention services.

About Melospeech Inc.

Melospeech Inc. provides speech-language pathology and early intervention services through a flexible model that includes in-home, community-based, and virtual care. The company is dedicated to empowering children and families through accessible, personalized, and evidence-based support.

Contact:

Melospeech PR Team

***@melospeech.com

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SOURCE Melospeech Inc