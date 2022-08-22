Meloway Makeup to Debut a New Look of Your Way Mascara on QVC

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn-based beauty brand, Meloway, announces an all-new look of the Your Way Mascara that will debut on QVC®, a world leader in video commerce, on August 23.

Featuring a new sleek and sparkling charcoal tube, Meloway will be presenting Your Way Mascara in the best-selling shade, Super Black, live on QVC. While the exterior may be new, Meloway has kept the formula and signature internal componentry the same; the innovative bendable wand and lash-hugging "helix" brush designed to coat and separate lashes, still remain with an all-new look and feel.

"We knew that QVC was the perfect platform to launch our new packaging. Your Way Mascara is an experience-driven product that is defined by its innovative approach to a beauty industry essential. Through engagement with the QVC audience, we are able to showcase Meloway through a discovery-driven shopping experience. We are excited to launch on QVC and introduce ourselves to QVC's avid and engaged shoppers." says Meloway founder Ash Kim.

Meloway Your Way Mascara is cruelty-free. Two tubes of Your Way Mascara will be available for $32 on QVC.com beginning August 23, 2022. For more information on Meloway, please visit MelowayMakeup.com

