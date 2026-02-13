Melrose Law Launches $2,500 Scholarship to Help Prevent Drunk Driving Accidents Among Young Drivers in Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Melrose Law, a leading personal injury law firm serving western North Carolina, is proud to announce the launch of the Melrose Law Community Scholarship — an initiative aimed at reducing DWI-related accidents by empowering young drivers to become advocates for road safety.

As personal injury attorneys who see the devastating effects of impaired driving every day, the firm created this $2,500 scholarship to prevent accidents before tragedy strikes. "At Melrose Law, we represent families whose lives have been forever changed by drunk driving accidents," said Mark Melrose," Partner at Melrose Law. "This scholarship gives students the opportunity to use their creativity to make a difference — to inspire their peers to make safer choices before they get behind the wheel."

The Melrose Law Community Scholarship invites high school seniors across western North Carolina to submit a 45–60 second video campaign designed to reduce DWI accidents among young drivers.

The application deadline is May 1, 2026, and the winner will be announced on July 1, 2026.

To learn more about eligibility, award, submission guidelines, and how to apply, visit: www.mountainveridict.com/scholarship

About Melrose Law, PLLC

Melrose Law is a premier personal injury law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families across western North Carolina recover from serious accidents and injuries. With offices in Asheville and Waynesville, the firm advocates for victims of car accidents, wrongful death, and other acts of negligence — always guided by a mission to create safer communities through legal advocacy and education.

Media Contact Only: Mark Melrose 800-222-2430

SOURCE Melrose Law, PLLC