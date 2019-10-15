MelroseINC selected by Marquis Broadcast as an elite reseller

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Broadcast has selected MelroseINC – an award-winning technology supplier and professional services company based in LA – as one of just four elite partners in North America. As a Marquis elite reseller, this new partnership will enable MelroseINC to provide its clients unique Marquis solution sets and services.

MelroseINC partners with Marquis Broadcast as an elite reseller. Marquis Broadcast

North America Sales Director for Marquis Broadcast, Serena Harris, comments, "Marquis provides clever systems to enable and accelerate production processes, helping address all kinds of media workflow challenges. With data protection and disaster recovery becoming ever-more critical workflow components, it's important to work with a partner who really understands these unique industry challenges. Our strong relationship with MelroseINC will help us build the Marquis brand in the US, delivering solutions that anyone creating, managing or publishing content should embrace."

The new appointment forms part of Marquis Broadcast's business plan to grow its presence in North America, delivering the best experience with Marquis products and services for its customers. Sandy Nasseri, CEO of MelroseINC, explains, "With our elite partnership, we will be able to provide our clientele with exciting opportunities to solve common media and entertainment challenges."

Reza Safai, Executive VP of Sales and Service, MelroseINC, adds, "With tools covering disaster recovery, media management, project management, cross platform and cross application support, Marquis is the premier provider of media and entertainment related middleware solutions and we are thrilled to partner with them."

Marquis Broadcast will be exhibiting at SMPTE 2019 on booth 307, 21-24 October 2019 at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles, to arrange a meeting contact us here: http://bit.ly/2OztFhG.

For further information about Marquis Broadcast's range of professional broadcast and production workflow tools, please visit www.marquisbroadcast.com.

About Marquis Broadcast

Founded in 1998, Marquis develops specialist software to perform tricky integrations, including apps for post-production, disaster recovery, analytics, cloud workflows and large complex enterprise middleware integrations. Its customers range from big studios, including Warner Bros and DreamWorks, broadcasters such as CBS and the BBC, large service providers including Ericsson and Telefonica, right through to post houses such as ENVY and The Farm Group, and finally to many thousands of creative individuals. Marquis partners with most major industry players and many OEM our technology. Project Parking and Workspace Tools have been selected as Avid Platform Certified and are now managing over 60 Petabytes worldwide. For further information or images, please contact Liz Cox, Brill Media (liz@brill.media, T: +44 7981 472844) or visit the Marquis Broadcast website at www.marquisbroadcast.com.

About MelroseINC

MelroseINC is a Southern California based, full service, 360 business solution technology sales, service and solutions provider. Serving as the organizational umbrella, MelroseINC is comprised of MelroseMAC for Apple sales and support, MelroseTEC for asset management and MelroseSRC for asset sourcing and procurement. Established in 2003 as MelroseMAC, the organization provides sales and support for the entire Mac line up in Experience Centers located in Hollywood and Burbank, specializing in professional video workflows and peripheral equipment that broadcast, post-production, audio and digital media professionals and enthusiasts rely on. Through the business division, they help small and medium-sized businesses seeking technology solutions to improve their IT, employee productivity, asset management and mobility. For further information, please visit www.melroseinc.com.

SOURCE MelroseINC

Related Links

https://www.melroseinc.com

