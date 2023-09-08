Melt Blown Polypropylene Filters Market to grow by USD 980.45 million from 2022 to 2027, 3M Co., American Melt Blown and Filtration Inc., and Borealis AG to emerge as key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The melt blown polypropylene filters market is expected to grow by USD 980.45 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for melt blown polypropylene filters in different end-user industries is notably driving the melt blown polypropylene filters market. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices used in the production of melt blown polypropylene filters may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Liquid and Air), End-user (Wastewater treatment, Food and beverages, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the melt blown polypropylene filters market, including 3M Co., American melt blown and Filtration Inc., Borealis AG, Brother Filtration Equipment Co.Ltd, Clack Corp., CLEAR Solutions Inc., Dewdon Filtration Pvt Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Gopani Product Systems, H2O Distributors Inc., Hangzhou Darlly Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd., Hongtek Filtration Co. Ltd., Lenntech BV, Pall Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Serv A Pure Co., Shanghai Melko Filtration Co. Ltd., Trinity Filtration Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Xinxiang filson filter co. ltd.The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

3M Co. - The company offers melt-blown polypropylene filters such as micro klean RT series.

Melt Blown Polypropylene Filters Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The liquid segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The liquid filtration media which is formed from melted plastic material, shall be described as a melt blown Liquid Filtration Media. To effectively remove impurities, particulates, and contaminants from liquids, melt-blown fluid filtration media are specially intended to be used as a filter in drinking water applications. For liquid filtration applications, melt blown filter media offers several advantages. It's very effective at filtration, allowing particles of various sizes to be removed from liquids. The media surface area is high enough to allow for better particle retention and absorption. Moreover, melt blown polypropylene liquid filtration media, which has a high degree of compatibility with chemicals, is capable of being used for a broad range of liquid filter applications in various sectors. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

End-user (wastewater treatment, food and beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others)

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is the largest manufacturing hub in the world and has a large industry base, driving demand for melt blown polypropylene filters across different sectors. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development have been seen in countries such as China , India , and Japan . This has led to a rise in demand in sectors including water filtration, chemicals, foodstuffs and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and motor vehicles for melt-blow polypropylene filters. In addition, environmental protection and stringent water treatment and emission control regulations are under focus by several governments in the region. To satisfy compliance requirements, there has been a requirement for efficient filtration solutions including melt plastic polypropylene filters. In addition, advanced filtration technologies are also being developed due to rising concerns for water scarcity and air pollution in the Asia Pacific region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

North America, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

Melt Blown Polypropylene Filters Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist melt blown polypropylene filters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the melt blown polypropylene filters market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of melt blown polypropylene filters market companies

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-Users

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

