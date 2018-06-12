Melt Shop Continues Northeast Expansion with Opening of New Restaurant in White Plains, New York

NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Melt Shop, the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, announced today the opening of its newest corporate-owned restaurant in The Westchester, a Simon Mall in downtown White Plains, New York. Located in the SAVOR Food Hall Level 4, the new restaurant marks Melt Shop's 11th location, seventh in New York.

Melt Shop began as a walk-up counter in Midtown Manhattan in 2011 and quickly grew throughout New York City. Since its inception, the brand has continued to identify the Northeast region as a prime market for development and currently has four additional locations slated to open in New York and New Jersey before the end of 2018.

"While we are looking to grow our footprint through franchising, we also feel it's important to continuously invest our capital into new corporate restaurants. It's part of our commitment to maintaining the authenticity of our brand, as well as the commitment we've made to our franchise partners that we're in this with them," said Spencer Rubin, Founder & CEO of Melt Shop. "New York is home to us, where Melt Shop began, and we're grateful to be able to bring more Melt Shop restaurants to the people that gave us a shot."

Melt Shop Westchester will feature the same menu as all of Melt Shop's U.S. restaurants, including Chicken Melts, Burger Melts and Signature Melts like French Onion Steak and Roasted Veggies. Additionally, Melt Shop Westchester will offer the brand's newest limited-time offer, the Vegan Burger Melt, which features a veggie burger made from quinoa, beets, black beans and brown rice, topped with tomato-cayenne vegan cheese, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions and arugula on multigrain. It's available for $8.95 at all U.S. restaurants until June 30, 2018.

Since the announcement of the company's franchise program in late 2017, Melt Shop has signed agreements to develop 28 restaurants worldwide in key Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets, as well as the Middle East. The company debuted in Kuwait in January and has opened two of seven planned franchise locations in the market. To continue driving its rapid growth, Melt Shop is seeking multi-unit franchisees looking to diversify their portfolios and those excited to be part of the company's growth.

In addition to the Northeast, Melt Shop currently has opportunities domestically in the Midwest and Florida, and in most international markets, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Japan, China, India, Mexico, South America, Canada, Western Europe and Australia. Melt Shop is poised for excellent ROI with an estimated initial investment range of $368,240 – $698,800 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $35,000 and a sales range of $1,016,984 – $1,640,406 (sales range based on Melt Shops' six corporate restaurants open over 12 months as of end of 2016, as referenced in Item 19 of the 2017 FDD).

Melt Shop's focus is simple: melted sandwiches made with high-quality ingredients. The product and processes have been meticulously refined for more than seven years. But Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces — it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. The food unlocks the feelings, memories and moments that bring people joy. It's a reminder of the good, simple, carefree things in life.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Melt Shop, contact Josh Morgan, COO of Melt Shop, at partners@meltshop.com or visit www.meltshopfranchise.com. Follow Melt Shop on Instagram for the latest news.

Melt Shop is a part of Aurify Brands, a company equal parts hospitality group and restaurant incubator. Aurify Brands was founded by Andy Stern and John Rigos, who are Five Guys Burgers and Fries multi-unit franchisees, and former franchisees of Subway, Dunkin' Donuts, and Baskin-Robbins. Aurify Brands believes that one quality, more than any other, determines the success of a concept: the strength of the brand and its connection to guests. Melt Shop was built upon that premise. Aurify Brands also owns and operates The Little Beet, The Little Beet Table, Fields Good Chicken, and MAKE Sandwich.

About Melt Shop

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to nine domestic locations in and around New York City, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota, and two international locations in Kuwait. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces; it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com and www.meltshopfranchise.com.

About Aurify Brands

Aurify Brands originally began as Five Points Partners ("FPP"), founded in 2003, with a singular focus: to build or acquire multi-unit national franchise networks. FPP started with one Subway restaurant in Walton, NY and grew to 18 Dunkin' Donuts, 10 Baskin-Robbins, and in 2006, acquired the right to develop up to 30 Five Guys Burgers locations. Aurify Brands was formed in 2010 to identify unmet market needs that can be filled with original concepts developed, acquire existing companies with high, yet unrealized, brand potential, and to continue developing multi-unit franchise concepts with stand-out brand characteristics.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Caitlin Willard

Fish Consulting

cwillard@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/melt-shop-continues-northeast-expansion-with-opening-of-new-restaurant-in-white-plains-new-york-300664718.html

SOURCE Melt Shop

Related Links

http://www.meltshop.com

