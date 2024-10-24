Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market to Grow by USD 2.8 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Healthcare Garments Expansion and AI's Role in Redefining the Market Landscape- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global meltblown nonwoven fabric market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period. Expansion of global healthcare garments industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing strategic partnerships among vendors. However, fluctuations in prices of raw materials used for meltblown fabrics poses a challenge.Key market players include 3M Co., Ahlstrom, Atex SpA, Berry Global Inc., CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Co. Ltd., Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Group Co. Ltd., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fiberwebindia Ltd., Fitesa S.A. And Affiliates, Freudenberg and Co. KG, GARAGUM GROUP, Jahan Co., JOFO Nonwovens Co. Ltd., Lydall, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Monadnock Paper Mills Inc., PFNonwovens Holding s.r.o., THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A., and Toray Industries Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global meltblown nonwoven fabric market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Medical, hygiene and personal care, Construction, Home textile, Automotive, and Others), Material (Polypropylene, Polyester, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., Ahlstrom, Atex SpA, Berry Global Inc., CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Co. Ltd., Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Group Co. Ltd., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fiberwebindia Ltd., Fitesa S.A. And Affiliates, Freudenberg and Co. KG, GARAGUM GROUP, Jahan Co., JOFO Nonwovens Co. Ltd., Lydall, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Monadnock Paper Mills Inc., PFNonwovens Holding s.r.o., THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A., and Toray Industries Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Strategic partnerships are a significant trend in the global meltblown nonwoven fabric market, as companies recognize their value in driving growth and innovation. Berry Global's collaboration with Deaconess Midtown Hospital and Nexus Circular is an example of this trend, focusing on the recycling of non-hazardous, sterile plastic packaging and nonwoven fabric from hospitals. This initiative aims to divert approximately 500 pounds of clean, used plastic from landfills each week. In a similar vein, Asahi Kasei's partnership with Mitsui Chemicals formed a new joint venture, Mitsui Chemicals Asahi Life Materials Co., integrating their nonwovens businesses and expanding production capacities. These collaborations enable companies to pool resources, share technological advancements, and streamline supply chains, addressing the growing global demand for high-quality nonwoven materials and effective filtration solutions. As a result, strategic partnerships are a key growth driver in the global meltblown nonwoven fabric market.

The Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market is experiencing significant growth in various industries. In roofing and house wrapping, this fabric offers strong barrier performance and uniformity, ensuring durability and protection. In personal hygiene, meltblown nonwovens are widely used in baby diapers and sanitary napkins due to their dual textures and lightweight characteristics. In medical and healthcare, the fabric is essential for medical apparels, PPE kits, and medical masks, providing high-quality molded materials and reliable manufacturing. The working class female demographic is a key consumer for these products, driving demand for meltblown nonwovens in this sector. Polyester, polystyrene, polystyrene, polyurethane, polyamides, polycarbonate, and synthetic polymers like polypropylene are commonly used in meltblown nonwoven fabric production. The fabric's fine fibers and microfibers provide excellent filtration efficiency for air and water filtration systems. Manufacturing reliability is crucial in this industry, and environmental concerns are driving the use of eco-friendly raw materials. Meltblown nonwovens are also used in protective gear, woven rolls, and high-quality molded materials for various applications. Overall, the market for meltblown nonwoven fabrics is diverse and growing, with applications in roofing, personal hygiene, medical and healthcare, and filtration systems.

Market Challenges

Meltblown nonwoven fabrics, primarily manufactured using polypropylene, encounter significant challenges due to the unpredictability of raw material costs. Polypropylene's price volatility is linked to global oil prices, which can fluctuate dramatically due to geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and production level changes. In 2024, polypropylene prices rose by around USD7 per tonne, or 0.71%, reaching approximately USD1,060 per tonne. Historically, prices have ranged from a high of USD1,684 per tonne in June 2014 to a low of around USD769 USD per tonne. These price fluctuations lead to increased production costs, affecting the pricing of end products and potentially reducing competitiveness and demand. Moreover, the instability complicates long-term planning and investment in production capacity, making accurate financial forecasting challenging and hindering large-scale projects. Overall, the volatile nature of raw material costs poses a significant challenge for the meltblown nonwoven fabric market, impacting manufacturing efficiency and market stability across sectors like healthcare, textile, and packaging. Therefore, the market growth may be hindered by the unpredictability of raw material prices for meltblown fabrics during the forecast period.

The Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market faces several challenges in various industries. In the medical sector, there's a high demand for masks and protective gear, requiring high-quality molded materials with excellent filtration efficiency and lightweight characteristics. Manufacturing reliability is crucial for producing consistent, fine fibers and microfibers for use in air and water filtration systems. Environmental concerns and regulations are significant challenges. Synthetic polymers, such as polypropylene, are commonly used, but their production from petrochemical sources raises sustainability concerns. Thermoplastic synthetic polymers, like polyester, are alternatives, but manufacturing costs can be high. In personal protective equipment, such as respirators and anaerobic filters, nonwoven materials must meet strict health and safety standards. Cross-platforming and using nonvolatile propellants are essential for engineered fabric production. In the construction and textiles sectors, meltblown nonwoven materials are used for insulation, filtration, and protective layers. Meltblown spinning technology, using thermoplastic synthetic polymers, produces micro and nanofibers for various applications, including hygienic products like disposable diapers, feminine care, and absorbent hygiene items. Production costs and environmental regulations continue to be challenges in these sectors. Overall, the market's growth depends on addressing these challenges, ensuring manufacturing center cleanliness, and continuously improving filtration efficiency and sustainability.

Segment Overview

This meltblown nonwoven fabric market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Medical, hygiene and personal care

1.2 Construction

1.3 Home textile

1.4 Automotive

1.5 Others Material 2.1 Polypropylene

2.2 Polyester

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Medical, hygiene and personal care- The Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market is experiencing steady growth due to its versatile applications in various industries. These fabrics offer benefits such as high absorbency, filtration efficiency, and softness. Key end-use sectors include medical, hygiene, and filtration. Manufacturers are focusing on innovation to expand their product offerings and cater to evolving consumer needs. Market size is anticipated to increase, driven by rising demand and technological advancements.

Research Analysis

Meltblown nonwoven fabric is a versatile material widely used in various industries due to its unique properties. This fabric is manufactured through the process of meltblown spinning, which involves the extrusion of thermoplastic synthetic polymers, such as polyester, polystyrene, polyurethane, polyamides, and polycarbonate, into fine micro or nanofibers. The result is a fabric with strong barrier performance and soft touch properties, making it ideal for applications in medical masks, protective gear, and hygienic products. In the medical and healthcare sector, meltblown nonwoven fabric is essential for producing high-quality molded materials for masks and filters. Its uniformity and reliability make it a preferred choice for manufacturing disposable diapers and personal hygiene products. In the automotive industry, it is used in engineered fabrics for filtration systems and protective gear. With increasing environmental concerns, the use of synthetic polymers in meltblown nonwoven fabric production is being replaced with biodegradable alternatives, making it a sustainable choice for various applications.

Market Research Overview

Meltblown nonwoven fabric is a versatile material known for its fine fiber structures, which make it ideal for various applications, including medical masks and protective gear. This fabric is manufactured using thermoplastic synthetic polymers, such as polypropylene, polyester, polystyrene, polystyrene, polyamides, and polycarbonate, which are melted and extruded through small holes to create fine fibers. The result is a lightweight, high-quality material with excellent filtration efficiency and strong barrier performance. Meltblown nonwoven fabric finds extensive use in medical applications, such as surgical masks, wound dressings, and filtration systems for air and water. It is also used in personal protective equipment, including respirators and anaerobic filters. The material's microfibers and nanofibers offer uniformity and dual textures, making it suitable for various industries, including construction, textiles, and hygiene. Environmental concerns have led to the development of nonvolatile propellant and engineered fabrics, which are eco-friendly alternatives to traditional meltblown nonwoven materials. The manufacturing process, which involves meltblown spinning, is continuously evolving to meet the demands of various industries while adhering to environmental regulations. Meltblown nonwoven fabric is also used in various consumer products, such as disposable diapers, feminine care, and absorbent hygiene items. The material's production costs and cleanliness awareness have made it a popular choice for manufacturing centers worldwide. The working class female is a significant consumer of this material due to its use in personal hygiene and medical and healthcare applications. In summary, meltblown nonwoven fabric is a high-performance material with various applications in medical, protective gear, filtration, construction, textiles, and hygiene industries. Its manufacturing process involves thermoplastic synthetic polymers, and the material's fine fiber structures offer excellent filtration efficiency, lightweight characteristics, and strong barrier performance. The material's versatility and eco-friendly alternatives make it a popular choice for various industries while addressing environmental concerns.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Medical, Hygiene And Personal Care



Construction



Home Textile



Automotive



Others

Material

Polypropylene



Polyester



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

