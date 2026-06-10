Melting Forest, a Leading Functional Beverage Brand Powered by Mushroom Adaptogens, Generates Tremendous Success Via National Retail Focus with Recent Securement of Target Seasonal and GNC Nationwide Deals

With Over 8,000 Total Retail Doors Secured Nationwide; Up 148% YoY via Multi-Outlet and Convenience Channels, Ranked 15th Overall in the Kombucha and Other Functional Beverage Categories, According to SPINS

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Melting Forest, a leading functional beverage brand powered by mushroom adaptogens, driving the next wave of innovation in the mainstream beverage aisle, is pleased to announce tremendous strides regarding the brand's continued focus on retail dominance nationwide.

Effective immediately, Melting Forest can be found in Target's seasonal set nationwide in addition to all GNC store locations nationwide, both of which being notable proof points of the continued growth of the brand across major grocery retailers.

Alongside Target and GNC, the company has been able to secure additional notable retail partners in key parts of the country, ranging from Stop & Shop (in the Northeast) to Winn-Dixie (in the Southeast) to Ralph's (within the Pacific Coast), with over 8,000 retail doors secure nationwide, as of May.

See below for a comprehensive breakdown of Melting Forest's notable national footprint:

Nationwide Partnerships Of-Note

Target (Seasonal Section)

GNC

Northeast

Stop & Shop (NY, NJ, CT, MA, RI)

Southeast

Winn-Dixie

Kroger (select divisions, inline)

Mountain West

Smith's (UT, NV, NM, AZ)

King Soopers (CO, WY)

Pacific Coast and Texas

Ralph's

Haggen

United

Andronico's

Kroger Texas (Team to finalize Kroger division specifics)

Pacific Northwest

Fred Meyer

Per the latest SPINS data (4 wks ending 4/19/26), Melting Forest is seeing considerable momentum across various fronts:

Brand Performance

Overall, performance is up 148.9% vs. a year ago in Multi-Channel and Convenience

For the 4 week period ending Apr 19, Melting Forest experienced a 4.6% lift in dollar sales compared to the prior period in Kombucha and other functional beverages category in the multi outlet and convenience sectors.

Brand vs Category

The brand is also outperforming the category by 147.4% in the Multi-Channel and Convenience channels, ranked 15th in the kombucha and other functional beverage category

Brand vs Competitors

Ranked 34 out of 412 brands in the kombucha / other functional beverage category, which represents a jump in 12 spots in the overall category ranking compared to a year ago

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike's Love & Sandwiches, states, "I serve my guests what I like and I love Melting Forest. Energy and D-stress drinks don't just have to be caffeine and sugar. They take a much more natural and holistic approach to the space and that spoke to me."

"Customers want energy and stress relief products that feel good and fit real life," said Mark Butera, SVP Merchandising, GNC. "Melting Forest is exactly the kind of Drop we love: a fun, modern format with ingredients customers are excited about, backed by a trusted retailer."

"Melting Forest has shown consistent growth in the last three years, outperforming many of the brands in the category," states Hilary Brammer, Grocery Category Manager for Bristol Farms. Brammer continues, "Melting Forest's fun, eye-catching label stands out on the shelf, and it continues to be a reliable partnership that delivers for our customers."

"The traction we've been able to build across the country as it pertains to our retail footprint is far from accidental - it is a direct result of showing up, our continued focus on creating meaningful and longstanding relationships with our partners and getting cans into as many hands as possible," notes Sean McDonald, Founder & CEO of Melting Forest.

McDonald proceeds, "Our ability to penetrate so many notable retailers across various parts of the country is a true coast-to-coast story, with a specific strategy in place for each geography of the country as to which we now have footprint."

To learn more, check out https://meltingforest.com or follow the brand on social at @meltingforest.

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Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

Founder and CEO

The Industry Collective

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609-432-2237

SOURCE Melting Forest