Melting Forest, A Leading Functional Beverage Brand Powered by Mushroom Adaptogens, Sees Tremendous Growth Across Organization Including Strategic Expansion Within Kroger, International Expansion Plans, Initial Foray into Food Service and Recent Launch of Mocktail Line

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Melting Forest, a leading functional beverage brand powered by mushroom adaptogens, driving the next wave of innovation in the mainstream beverage aisle, is pleased to announce some truly notable recent milestones of-note across the business.

Melting Forest

"When we started Melting Forest, the vision was simple — create something vibrant, functional, and impossible to ignore. We're not here to sprinkle pixie dust into pretty cans. We're here to build a brand that makes people feel something — physically and emotionally," notes Sean McDonald, Founder & CEO of Melting Forest.

McDonald proceeds, "The traction we're seeing across retail isn't accidental. It's the result of showing up, supporting our partners, getting cans into hands, and delivering real efficacy in every SKU. We've built a community around mindful energy, stress support, and functional living — and we're still in the early chapters of what this brand can become."

See below for some recent notable milestones:

Securement of over 3,000 chain retail doors with a clear path to break into 6,500 by Summer '26

Initial foray into Food Service via partnership with Ike's Love & Sandwiches

Further expansion into 11 Kroger Divisions across the West, South, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic via their +450-store quarterly innovation endcap, with Colorado's King Soopers being the original catalyst.

International expansion across North America and beyond: Stay tuned to our LinkedIn page for updates on this front! https://www.linkedin.com/company/meltingforest/

Recent launch of functional mocktail line across e-commerce and multiple independent retailers across the US

Launch of field merchandising program in SoCal to support expansion

"Melting Forest was never built to chase trends, it was built to meet a real shift in consumer behavior. Today's shopper wants more than caffeine and carbonation. They want function they can feel, ingredients they can trust, and a brand that delivers on its promise," states David Martin, Chief Revenue Officer of Melting Forest.

Martin continues, "Our growth is the result of disciplined execution at retail, clinically efficacious formulations, and a commitment to velocity over vanity. We are proud of the momentum, but even more focused on what comes next. This is just the beginning."

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike's Love & Sandwiches, states, "I serve my guests what I like and I love Melting Forest. Energy and D-stress drinks don't just have to be caffeine and sugar. They take a much more natural and holistic approach to the space and that spoke to me."

Find Melting Forest at some upcoming notable F&B events in the pipeline including Expo West, Newtopia, NAMA, NACS, UNFI and KEHE Shows.

See below for details on Expo West presence:

Booth No. 5727; Hall E (Anaheim Convention Center USA)

Company Contact

Janeane "J9" Ardolino

VP of Marketing & Field

Melting Forest

[email protected]

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

Founder and CEO

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Melting Forest