Melting Forest, A Leading Functional Beverage Brand Powered by Mushroom Adaptogens and Modern Wellness Ingredients, Launches Glow Up Functional Protein Drink Exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market as Part of Retailer's Selective Forager Set

New everyday functional mushroom wellness drink brings together collagen protein, prebiotic fiber, beauty botanicals, and sparkling refreshment

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Melting Forest, a leading functional beverage brand powered by mushroom adaptogens and modern wellness ingredients, today announced the launch of Glow Up Functional Protein Drink, now available EXCLUSIVELY at Sprouts Farmers Market as part of the retailer's SELECTIVE Forager set.

Melting Forest

Created as an everyday functional wellness beverage, Glow Up is not positioned as a traditional protein shake. Instead, the new line brings together functional mushrooms WITH protein, prebiotic fiber and botanicals, all presented in a crisp, lightly sparkling format designed for daily routines.

Each 12 oz can of Melting Forest Glow Up Functional Protein Drink features 15g of grass-fed bovine collagen protein, 5g of prebiotic fiber from cassava root, organic Reishi mushroom extract, Vitamin C, Magnesium, and Astrion®, a patented botanical blend formulated specially for beauty wellness.

"We didn't create Glow Up to be another protein shake or to chase a protein trend," says Sean McDonald, Founder & CEO of Melting Forest. "We looked at the real need states consumers are asking for: an all-in-one beverage that boosts wellness but also tastes delicious and feels satisfying."

Glow Up launches in four culinary-inspired flavors:

Apple Ginger

Blood Orange Saffron

Hibiscus Berry

Rosemary Lemon

The launch marks a new expansion for Melting Forest as the brand continues to build beyond its core beverage platforms, Functional Energy and Functional D-Stress. With Glow Up, Melting Forest is bringing its mushroom-powered approach to the growing intersection of protein, gut health, beauty, and everyday wellness.

Glow Up Functional Protein Drink is now available at all Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide. Learn more at http://meltingforest.com and follow the brand on social at @meltingforest.

About Melting Forest

Melting Forest is a leading functional beverage brand powered by mushroom adaptogens, driving the next wave of innovation in the mainstream beverage aisle. Known for its bold branding, approachable functional ingredients, and great-tasting beverages, Melting Forest creates drinks designed to support modern wellness occasions including energy, calm, clarity, and daily balance.

The brand's portfolio includes Functional Energy, Functional D-Stress, and the newly launched Glow Up Functional Protein Drink. Melting Forest is available through a growing national retail footprint across grocery, specialty, convenience, and wellness channels.

To learn more, visit http://meltingforest.com or follow the brand on social at @meltingforest.

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The Industry Collective

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SOURCE Melting Forest