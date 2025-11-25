Melts™ Announces Patent Application for Breakthrough Supplement Delivery Technology

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Melts™, the wellness brand reinventing how supplements work in the body, has officially filed an initial patent application for a new way to improve the absorption of oral dissolvable strips. The application covers a system for biofilm disruption technology, designed to help the body absorb amino acids, vitamins, and other nutrients more effectively.

Melts™ portable and convenient patent pending technology for better supplement absorption and efficacy. Melts™ is the world's first patent pending dissolvable strip technology for better supplement absorption.

Many supplements, including competitor's dissolvable strips, struggle to absorb well, even when taken by mouth. The natural barrier inside the mouth, called oral biofilm, can prevent key nutrients from reaching their intended destination. Even current dissolvable strips melt quickly but still face this limitation. This is why some nutrients have traditionally required injections or lose potency during digestion. Melts' newly patented system is designed to address this problem directly.

The technology blends several naturally-derived components that help gently open the oral barrier so nutrients can be absorbed more easily. It also uses a protective ingredient system to help sensitive compounds dissolve and stay stable. Combined with products such as the Melts fast dissolving strips, active ingredients can enter the bloodstream more quickly without needles or digestive breakdown.

Each strip dissolves in sixty to ninety seconds, with absorption beginning in the first thirty seconds. This helps the body take in nutrients directly through the mouth, offering:

Faster effects

Better absorption

A simple water free experience

The system can support many types of supplements, minerals, amino acids and other supplements and fits easily into everyday routines.

"Submitting this patent application is a major milestone for Melts," said Sam Bregmen, Co-Founder of Melts™. "It reflects our continued commitment to real science to make wellness more effective and more accessible."

This patent application supports a broad platform that Melts will use across future products, whether for focus, sleep, recovery, beauty, or general wellness. It gives the brand new ways to combine powerful ingredients with advanced delivery methods that traditional formats cannot match.

While the patent is pending, the entire Melts product line is available at GetMelts.com.

About Melts™

Melts™ creates modern wellness products designed for rapid and effective ingestion of supplements with real world convenience. Using oral dissolvable strips, Melts offers science based formulas for mental performance, sleep, recovery, and daily vitality. The newly submitted patent marks the next step in bringing advanced and lifestyle friendly supplement delivery to consumers everywhere.

