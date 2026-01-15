Melts™ Launches Open Affiliate Program and Announces Nationwide Talent Search for Upcoming Advertising Campaigns

PHOENIX, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Melts™, the modern wellness brand redefining supplement delivery through oral dissolvable strips. Melts™ is the new way to supplement and today announced the launch of its new open affiliate program alongside a nationwide talent search for upcoming advertising campaigns. The initiatives invite creators, wellness advocates, health professionals, and everyday consumers across the United States to participate in the brand's next phase of growth and visibility.

Melts™ is the new way to supplement and now Melts™ is calling for affiliates and new talent to grow the brand. Melts™ is portable, convenient and fits in to every busy lifestyle.

The Melts affiliate program is open to individuals interested in discovering, using, and sharing the Melts product line. Affiliates will have the opportunity to earn commissions, receive early access to new product launches, and be featured across Melts marketing, advertising, and digital content initiatives. The program is designed to foster long-term relationships with partners who genuinely align with the brand's mission, values, and approach to wellness.

In addition to the affiliate launch, Melts is issuing a nationwide call for health-conscious individuals to be considered for upcoming advertising campaigns. Selected participants may appear in nationally distributed television commercials, digital advertising, and high-visibility social media placements as part of a large-scale marketing rollout. Melts emphasizes authentic representation, focusing on real people, real routines, and real wellness stories rather than scripted endorsements or staged testimonials.

"Melts is a brand built on trust, transparency, and genuine connection," said Collin McMannis, Director of Affiliate Marketing at Melts™. "We are excited to open both our affiliate program and talent search to people who truly care about wellness. Our goal is to work with individuals who authentically use and believe in our products and to highlight real experiences through honest, relatable storytelling."

Melts products are designed to support modern lifestyles by offering a convenient alternative to traditional supplement formats. The brand's oral dissolvable strips are developed with science-based formulations and designed for fast, simple use as part of everyday routines. This approach has helped Melts build a growing community of consumers seeking wellness solutions that fit seamlessly into daily life without unnecessary complexity.

The launch of the affiliate program and talent search reflects Melts' commitment to building a community-driven brand rooted in authenticity. By inviting real people to play an active role in its marketing and growth, Melts aims to create meaningful partnerships that extend beyond traditional influencer models and emphasize shared values and long-term collaboration.

Individuals interested in joining the Melts affiliate program or being considered for upcoming advertising campaigns can submit their interest by visiting: https://GetMelts.com/talent/

About Melts™

Melts™ is a modern wellness brand delivering supplements through oral dissolvable strips designed for everyday convenience. The company offers science-based formulas that support mental performance, sleep, recovery, and daily vitality, helping consumers integrate wellness seamlessly into their lives.

Media Contact Monique Carter, PR for Melts LLCEmail: [email protected] Phone: 229-339-4889Website: https://GetMelts.com

SOURCE Melts LLC