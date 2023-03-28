Melville Family Foundation Welcomes Five New Board of Directors Members

DALLAS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Melville Family Foundation (MFF), a nonprofit based in Dallas dedicated to helping families achieve food security, academic excellence and economic stability, is welcoming five new members to its board of directors.

MFF is dedicated to helping families thrive in a world in which income inequality has made achieving the American Dream—or even merely surviving—seem like an unattainable goal. The safety nets designed to help people in need have been eliminated or are in grave danger.

(L-R Top) Adrienne A. Mosley • Aracely Moreno-Mosier • Mark Rogers (L-R Bottom) Nate H. Jenkins • Vincent Bush

The five new board members are:

Adrienne A. Mosley is Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of PepsiCo Food North America. She provides legal counsel and leads teams to enable growth initiatives across sales, marketing, innovation, strategy and global insights. In 2022, she was named to Diversity First's Top 100 Women in Business list. In 2021, Mosley was given the National Diversity & Leaderships' Top 50 General Counsel honor, and in 2019, she was named to Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Women in Corporate America. She serves on the boards of The Judge Alexander Williams, Jr. Center for Education, Justice and Ethics as well as The Storehouse of Collin County .





In 2022, the foundation served 487 families and more than 1,600 individual family members. Since it began operating in 2018, it has poured $165,581 in investment grants into the communities in the southern sector of Dallas.

In a partnership with the Uplift Education school system, Melville has adopted seven campuses including Pinnacle Preparatory School (Oak Cliff), White Rock Hills Preparatory School (Dallas), and Luna Middle and Upper School (Deep Ellum). At these schools, the foundation provides services such as mentoring programs, an Elevate Literacy Program in which volunteers provide reading services, a robotics program, STEM trips, and Career Day. In addition, the foundation has organized a group of 10 mystery readers, each working with 20 to 25 students in kindergarten or first-grade classes.

Each quarter, the foundation partners with the North Texas Food Bank to offer a health and wellness event where free fresh produce is given to each family. And since proper nutrition plays such an important role in health and disease prevention, representatives from the USDA's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are present at the event to assist families interested in signing up to receive assistance in the form of food stamps.

About The Melville Family Foundation

Randolph (Randy) and Rev. Dr. Lael C. Melville are the founders of the Melville Family Foundation. They hold Bachelor of Arts degrees from Princeton University. Rev. Dr. Melville acquired her doctorate from Rutgers University and a master's and doctorate from Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University. Their sons are Sterling, a graduate of Colgate University who serves as president of the foundation; Tyler, a graduate of Dartmouth College who is Vice President of Marketing and Communication, and Myles, a graduate of Northeastern University who is the Director of Operations. For more information, please visit melvillefamilyfoundation.com.

