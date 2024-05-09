MEM Awards Signature Partner Designations to Top Performing Agencies

May 09, 2024, 09:56 ET
COLUMBIA, Mo., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MEM, a leader in the workers compensation industry, is proud to recognize 50 agencies with Signature Partner status in 2024. Signature Partners are leading agency partners with strong premium growth, retention and loss ratios.
"Strong partnerships are key to our success, and these Signature Partner agencies are dedicated to their clients and the industry," said Rene Eslinger, Chief Revenue Officer for MEM. "They share our focus on delivering exceptional service and value to our mutual policyholders, and we look forward to continuing this successful partnership."
The following agencies were recognized with Signature Partner Status in 2024, representing an achieved level of combined written premium achieved as of Dec. 31, 2023:
|
American Agency Insurance Group, Inc. (AAIGI)
|
Acrisure Affiliated Insurance Agency, LLC
|
American Family Brokerage, Inc.
|
Armfield, Harrison & Thomas
|
Arthur J Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc.
|
AssuredPartners
|
Bassett Insurance
|
Combined Agents of America, LLC (CAA)
|
Cadence Insurance
|
CBIZ
|
Higginbotham Insurance Agency, Inc.
|
Cornerstone KC
|
Charles L. Crane Agency Company
|
Daniel Boone Agency, LLC
|
DeWitt Insurance
|
Ellington Insurance
|
GlobalGreen Insurance
|
Haas & Wilkerson
|
Heartland Group
|
Heffernan Insurance Brokers
|
HUB International
|
IMA
|
Insurance Source
|
Integrated Transportation
|
Insurance Services of San Francisco (ISU)
|
JBLB/MB & Associates
|
Keystone
|
Koury Insurance
|
Lockton Companies, LLC
|
Marsh - Cline Wood
|
Marsh - JW Terrill
|
Marsh & McLennan
|
Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Brokerage, Inc.
|
Mitchell Insurance
|
NEC Insurance, Inc.
|
Newton & Company
|
Nixon & Lindstrom
|
One Digital
|
Robert E Miller
|
RSC Insurance Brokerage, Inc.
|
Specialty Risk Management
|
Stafford & Stafford
|
Sunstar
|
The Daniel & Henry Co.
|
Twin Lakes Insurance Agency
|
USI Insurance Services, LLC
|
Valley Insurance Agency Alliance, LLC (VIAA)
|
Virtus LLC
|
Walnut Risk
|
Weiss Insurance
MEM proudly serves employers through an extensive network of independent insurance agents. Signature Partner designation is earned each year based on performance the previous calendar year. Signature Partners are indicated by a shield icon when listed with MEM.
About MEM
MEM provides work comp insurance to companies of all sizes. Across Missouri, employers turn to MEM for our personalized approach and comprehensive safety programs. We protect employees, save lives and help organizations move forward with confidence. Learn more at www.mem-ins.com.
