MEM Awards Signature Partner Designations to Top Performing Agencies

MEM, a leader in the workers compensation industry, is proud to recognize 50 agencies with Signature Partner status in 2024. Signature Partners are leading agency partners with strong premium growth, retention and loss ratios.

"Strong partnerships are key to our success, and these Signature Partner agencies are dedicated to their clients and the industry," said Rene Eslinger, Chief Revenue Officer for MEM. "They share our focus on delivering exceptional service and value to our mutual policyholders, and we look forward to continuing this successful partnership."

The following agencies were recognized with Signature Partner Status in 2024, representing an achieved level of combined written premium achieved as of Dec. 31, 2023:

American Agency Insurance Group, Inc. (AAIGI) Acrisure Affiliated Insurance Agency, LLC

American Family Brokerage, Inc.

Armfield, Harrison & Thomas

Arthur J Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc.

AssuredPartners

Bassett Insurance

Combined Agents of America, LLC (CAA)

Cadence Insurance

CBIZ

Higginbotham Insurance Agency, Inc.

Cornerstone KC

Charles L. Crane Agency Company

Daniel Boone Agency, LLC

DeWitt Insurance

Ellington Insurance

GlobalGreen Insurance

Haas & Wilkerson

Heartland Group

Heffernan Insurance Brokers

HUB International

IMA

Insurance Source

Integrated Transportation





Insurance Services of San Francisco (ISU)

JBLB/MB & Associates

Keystone

Koury Insurance

Lockton Companies, LLC

Marsh - Cline Wood

Marsh - JW Terrill

Marsh & McLennan

Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Brokerage, Inc.

Mitchell Insurance

NEC Insurance, Inc.

Newton & Company

Nixon & Lindstrom

One Digital

Robert E Miller

RSC Insurance Brokerage, Inc.

Specialty Risk Management

Stafford & Stafford

Sunstar

The Daniel & Henry Co.

Twin Lakes Insurance Agency

USI Insurance Services, LLC

Valley Insurance Agency Alliance, LLC (VIAA)

Virtus LLC

Walnut Risk

Weiss Insurance



MEM proudly serves employers through an extensive network of independent insurance agents. Signature Partner designation is earned each year based on performance the previous calendar year. Signature Partners are indicated by a shield icon when listed with MEM.

About MEM

MEM provides work comp insurance to companies of all sizes. Across Missouri, employers turn to MEM for our personalized approach and comprehensive safety programs. We protect employees, save lives and help organizations move forward with confidence. Learn more at www.mem-ins.com.

