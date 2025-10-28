Mem0 Raises $24M Series A to Build Memory Layer for AI Agents

Despite rapid advances in AI capabilities, today's AI agents can't remember. Users constantly re-paste context to LLMs, re-explain preferences, and watch coding assistants repeat rejected solutions. This memory gap makes personalization and long-term learning nearly impossible. Developers spend valuable time building memory systems instead of focusing on what makes their applications unique. Workarounds like RAG pipelines or overloading context windows fail to provide true persistence and efficiency.

"Every agentic application needs memory, just as every application needs a database," says Taranjeet, Co-founder and CEO of Mem0. "We're using this funding to become the default memory layer for AI agents, making LLM memory accessible and reliable for all developers."

Mem0 provides production-ready agent memory infrastructure that developers can integrate with just three lines of code. Their memory layer stores important information from past interactions, forgets outdated and conflicting information, and recalls relevant details. Since launching, they've reached 41,000 GitHub stars and 14 million downloads, with API calls growing from 35 million in Q1 to 186 million in Q3 2025.

Thousands of teams, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, now use Mem0 in production. Frameworks like CrewAI, Flowise, and Langflow use it natively, and AWS chose Mem0 as the exclusive memory provider for its Agent SDK.

Developers can get started today at www.mem0.ai or explore the open-source GitHub repository.

About Mem0: Mem0 is a San Francisco based startup founded by Taranjeet Singh (formerly with Paytm and Khatabook) and Deshraj Yadav (formerly with Tesla). The platform enables developers to add persistent AI memory to their systems with just three lines of code. Backed by Y Combinator, Basis Set Ventures, Peak XV Partners and leading technology executives, Mem0 has become the go-to provider for AI agent memory across the AI ecosystem. Learn more at www.mem0.ai.

