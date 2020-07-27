Member Access Processing (MAP) Receives Honor as the 10 Leading Payment and Card Solution Provider

SEATTLE, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Member Access Processing (MAP), the nation's leading provider of the Visa DPS Debit, Credit, ATM, Prepaid, and Mobile Processing platform, has been named one of The 10 Leading Payment and Card Solution Providers of 2020 by Mirror Review, a leadership magazine that brings together technologists and business people with a platform for managing the modern tactics and strategies in the open source technology market. MAP was recognized by the publication for its outstanding performance as "a stable and trusted card processing service partner" for credit unions.

When deliberating which companies to honor, Mirror Review looks for companies that "inspire and enlighten other businesses and personnel with their innovation and commitment to excellence," said Vishal More, Business Editor. Indeed, MAP is thoroughly addressing the rapidly shifting payments landscape to provide new solutions for credit unions needing to adapt to these evolving maket conditions.

"On behalf of our client and owner credit unions, team members and partners, we are grateful and honored by this recognition," states Cyndie Martini, MAP's President and CEO. "Member Access Processing is constantly proving its passion by offering the best payment solutions with unparalleled service to its members and customers."

MAP is featured in the July issue of the Mirror Review. The story in the periodical, Member Access Processing: A Stable and Trusted Card-Processing Services Partner, chronicals MAP's 20-year history as a leading credit union service organization. It also describes the company's one-of-a-kind role in the credit union market a trusted partner and expert to the client credit unions it serves.

About Member Access Processing (MAP)

Member Access Processing (MAP) is the nation's only card processing aggregator of the Visa Debit Processing Service platform for credit unions. MAP's special role in the marketplace provides our client credit unions the unique opportunity to leverage the technology, security, and service of Visa for their members. MAP is a subsidiary of Currencē Payment Solutions, a Credit Union Service Organization, with an unrivaled commitment to the credit union movement, where credit union are valued first and foremost. Working directly with Visa, MAP offers customized, turn-key Debit, Credit, ATM, Mobile, Prepaid-Reloadable, and Gift solutions — all supported by MAP's five-star training, support and service.

About Mirror Review

The Mirror Review provides high-quality content to the professionals all around the world. Focused on the evolving open source technology market, the Mirror Review explores innovative solutions, services, and/or products through the telling of individual business leaders' stories that depict their unique journeys, passion for work, deep industry insights, and futuristic visions.

