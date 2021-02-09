Member Insurance Announces Corporate Name Change to American Hardware & Lumber Insurance to Reflect Heightened Focus and Brand Evolution

CORNELIUS, N.C., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Member Insurance Agency, Inc., the largest provider of insurance to co-op and independent hardware stores in the United States, today announced that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as American Hardware & Lumber Insurance Agency, Inc., effective immediately. This rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. Along with this change, a newly redesigned company logo has been revealed and a new website has launched, which features the company's heightened focus on hardware, lumber, and building material operations. The company's ownership and staff have not changed.

"Our name and new brand change further elevate our customer-centric focus which is built on a continuing history of innovative ideas, products and services that meet the unique needs of hardware stores, lumber dealers, building material dealers, nursery and garden centers and rental centers, specializing in cooperatives and associations," said Scott Reynolds, president and chief executive officer of American Hardware & Lumber Insurance. "The new name and branding signal our strength and commitment to independent hardware and lumber businesses throughout the United States. We have transformed American Hardware & Lumber Insurance into a marketplace leader, providing exceptional products and service together with popular annual dividends to its member/owners."

The new American Hardware & Lumber Insurance logo features a red and blue bold typeface to signal clarity and strength with hardware and lumber imagery, representing American Hardware & Lumber Insurance's connections to its key industries, customers, partners, and associations across the United States.

"Our brand is one of our most prized assets and the value it brings to our business is immeasurable," added Reynolds. "Our customers, our employees and our member-owners connect the most with what the brand stands for -- quality, innovation, customer focus and a values-rich culture. Today, we are strengthening all our attributes and giving our brand an elevated look that is more relevant for business today - financially strong and customer-focused, with links to our industry and a nod to an exciting future."

Founded in 1972, American Hardware & Lumber Insurance (www.americanhli.com) supplies insurance to independent hardware stores, lumber dealers, building material dealers, nursery and garden centers, rental dealers, and wood products manufacturers throughout the United States.

