MemberClicks Adds to Membership Software Offerings with MC | Job Board

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MemberClicks, the leading provider of membership management software for small to mid-sized member-based organizations, is excited to introduce MC | Job Board, a simple solution that allows organizations to run their own job board on their website.

Hosting a job board on their website gives member-based organizations another way to serve their members, industries, and communities. Employers get direct access to a pool of qualified talent through the board, while candidates can more easily explore opportunities that are relevant to their expertise.

Built from the ground up by MemberClicks software engineers, MC | Job Board in particular makes it easy for organizations to capitalize on that value and add a new, natural stream of non-dues revenue.

"As a company that serves missions, building MC | Job Board was an obvious next step in product development," said Mark Sedgley, CEO of MemberClicks. "It promotes growth across industries and communities, provides value to members and employers alike, and gives organizations a new stream of non-dues revenue that requires hardly any management. Everyone wins with MC | Job Board."

MC | Job Board is currently available for associations and chambers of commerce. Current MemberClicks customers who add MC | Job Board to their suite of technology solutions will immediately enjoy the added bonus of a single-sign-on through their membership management software, allowing them to easily administer member versus non-member pricing. MemberClicks also supports integrations with other AMS solutions.

For more information, pricing details, or to schedule a demo, visit memberclicks.com/job-board or email jobboard@memberclicks.com .

ABOUT MEMBERCLICKS – MemberClicks provides software solutions for small to mid-sized member-based organizations. Founded in 1998, MemberClicks currently works with 3,000 organizations throughout North America. For more information, visit memberclicks.com or call 1-800-914-2441.

SOURCE MemberClicks

