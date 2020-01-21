MemberClicks Expands Leadership Team with Key Executive Appointments in Marketing and Sales

Dolan comes to MemberClicks with 12 years of recent CMO experience at two high-growth SaaS companies, Waystar and Bluefin. Dolan served as CMO at Navicure, which later became Waystar, as the company grew from $9 million to close to $300 million in revenue before joining Bluefin. He has an additional 15 years of sales and marketing management experience with Merck/Sanofi, Coca-Cola, Heineken, and Colgate-Palmolive.

"I couldn't be more excited about the incredible growth opportunity at MemberClicks," said Dolan. "Member-based organizations love both our software and our team that supports it. Beyond delighting our customers, MemberClicks is well positioned to capture a sizable share of the large and growing market for membership management software. I look forward to tapping into MemberClicks' special brand and culture to unlock even faster growth."

Rodgers, MemberClicks' new Vice President of Sales, joins the company with more than 11 years of sales and leadership experience spanning Wall Street and the B2B software industry. After spending several years at Morgan Stanley, Rodgers moved into the software industry working with high-growth SaaS companies, Sageworks and Dude Solutions. He has successfully headed client service and sales businesses. Rodgers is well-versed in driving revenue, go-to-market strategy and planning, as well as cross-functional team management and development.

"I'm both thrilled and humbled to be able to build on MemberClicks' solid foundation," said Rodgers. "The company is already helping thousands of mission-minded organizations thrive. My job is to connect even more of those organizations with our integrated platform of software solutions to help them better serve their members. I look forward to leveraging the company's leading solutions and happy customers to accelerate growth even faster."

"MemberClicks has grown significantly over the past few years," said Mark Sedgley, President and CEO of MemberClicks. "We went from being a company with one office and one product to an industry leader with thousands of happy customers across North America, an innovative platform of integrated solutions, and an organization attracting top talent as a perennial 'best place to work' all within the span of about three years. I'm confident Phil and Shaun will help us to accelerate growth, build team capability, and enhance the unique culture that has enabled us to lead. We're excited about what's ahead."

ABOUT MEMBERCLICKS – MemberClicks provides integrated software solutions for small to mid-sized member-based organizations. Founded in 1998, MemberClicks currently works with 3,000 organizations throughout North America. The company has offices in Atlanta, Indianapolis, and Vancouver. For more information, visit memberclicks.com or call 1-800-914-2441.

SOURCE MemberClicks

Related Links

http://www.memberclicks.com

