Memberful Partners With Spotify To Offer Private Podcasts On Spotify's App

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memberful , the leading membership software for entrepreneurs and independent creators, today announced it has partnered with Spotify. As part of this partnership, Memberful's customers will now be able to share paid podcasts directly to the Spotify platform via private RSS feeds.

Memberful is a best-in-class, no coding required membership software built for entrepreneurs, independent creators, publishers, educators, podcasters, and more. Memberful is the preferred membership software for businesses including Vox, The Mythical Society, Relay FM, That Kevin Smith Club, and many more.

Memberful provides the tools and support needed to monetize content through flexible and customizable software that integrates directly into your website or existing technology. As a result, you retain complete control and ownership of your branding, content, and membership.

Memberful makes it easy to create customized subscription plans, manage members, and send transactional emails, all while providing an optimized checkout experience with robust dashboard analytics. With Memberful, entrepreneurs can focus on driving revenue immediately. Membership is not one-size-fits-all, and Memberful offers flexible plans and solutions to fit your business now and grow with you.

"We are thrilled to partner with Spotify so that our creators can stream their paid podcasts on the platform. Your audience must be able to access your content on the platforms and apps they use most frequently. Spotify's podcast listening has increased by 30% year-over-year and continues to grow. Bringing this option to our customers means they can continue to grow their business, drive revenue, and access a new audience." said Tiffany Perko, Head of Marketing at Memberful.

Memberful, built by an entrepreneur for entrepreneurs, provides the leading no coding membership solution that easily integrates into your existing technology. With Memberful, you are in the driver's seat, deciding where your content lives and how your audience interacts with you.

To learn more about Memberful and begin building your business, visit https://memberful.com/ .

SOURCE Memberful

