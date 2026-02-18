Members Development Company Rebrands as Circuit, Clarifying Its Role as a Credit Union-Owned Innovation Platform

After 20+ years of fostering innovation and collaboration, Members Development Company, LLC unveils Circuit, its new brand identity, to reflect its evolution into a connected innovation platform for credit unions.

DENVER, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members Development Company, LLC (MDC), a research and development Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), has officially rebranded as Circuit.

Introduced last week at the organization's Winter Owner Meeting, the rebrand marks a milestone in MDC's evolution and the growth of the network it has built alongside its Owners. The Circuit identity more clearly defines the organization's role in uniting credit unions, CUSOs, and strategic partners to translate collective insight into measurable outcomes.

"For more than two decades, our work has been grounded in innovation and collaboration," said Ned Tobey, Chief Executive Officer of Circuit. "As we matured into a system built for execution, it was clear our brand needed to evolve, too. With Circuit, we set out to create a brand that moves, inspires, and grows with our Owners. Our vision was an identity that feels vibrant and full of momentum, always advancing and always alive."

Circuit is the new operating brand of MDC and will continue under the same legal entity, ownership structure, mission, and leadership. Members Development Company, LLC remains the organization's legal name and will operate as Members Development Company, LLC, d/b/a Circuit.

Under the Circuit brand, the organization will continue to lead development initiatives, strategic partnerships, its Accelerator program, and innovation efforts in close collaboration with its Owners.

The Circuit brand is now live across digital channels and will be featured at Booth #348 at the Governmental Affairs Conference in Washington, D.C., March 1–5, 2026.

About Circuit

Circuit is the operating brand of Members Development Company, LLC, a credit union–owned innovation platform connecting collaboration to execution. Backed by 80 credit union and CUSO Owners nationwide, Circuit brings together research, shared insight, emerging technology, and strategic partnerships to help credit unions reduce risk, accelerate innovation, and turn ideas into action.

Built by credit unions, for credit unions, Circuit helps the industry build what's next—together.

To learn more about Circuit's initiatives, upcoming programs, and Owner opportunities, visit www.circuitcu.com.

