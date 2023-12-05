Members First Credit Union Refreshes Brand; Shares Stories of Joy

Refreshed brand spotlights how members are empowered and communities are strengthened

MIDLAND, Mich., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members First Credit Union is changing the way it looks, marking a significant milestone in the credit union's history and Members First (M1) approach to growth. By refreshing its brand, M1 aims to reflect its purpose-driven and resourceful culture that empowers individuals and communities to achieve financial goals and wellbeing.

"All of us at Members First find joy in serving members and take pride in how we can help individuals achieve their dreams, no matter what their circumstances," says M1's Chief Executive Officer Carrie Iafrate. "The brand refresh gives us the opportunity to showcase what we do and why we do it. By telling the Members First story more broadly and intentionally, we can grow our membership and help communities thrive."

The new look signifies a renewed focus on delivering a member-centric experience across all touchpoints that distinguishes M1 from other Michigan financial institutions and highlights its mission, values, and community-oriented approach.

"Our compassionate, creative and vibrant team is committed to serving members who are not well-served by other financial service providers," adds Iafrate. "Our team reflects that commitment every day in the joy they feel by providing unconditional support regardless of where that member is on their financial journey. Our new look and messaging tells the outside world the way we act and feel on the inside. When people see our M1 logo, there's no doubt what it means. We put our members first , for the joy of it."

The new visual identity aligns with Members First focus on providing financial empowerment and building stronger relationships within the communities it serves. Members First distinguishes itself as a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) which can help low-income individuals and disadvantaged communities achieve growth objectives. Also, all employees of Members First are educated and certified as financial counselors and will be able to offer tailored solutions to meet members' goals.

Members can expect to see the new brand reflected across digital platforms, branch locations, marketing materials, and more, as the introduction of the new logo rolls out over time. For additional information on the brand, visit mfcu.net/find-joy.

About Members First Credit Union

Members First Credit Union remains dedicated to the many Michigan communities it serves for more than 86 years. The credit union supports approximately 64,000 members and has 250+ employees who share in the passion to service its members. More information is available at mfcu.net.

