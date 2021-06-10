Members of Congress, Public Health Experts & Community Advocates Join Good Days & HealthCentral to Address Health Disparities in America

FRISCO, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The national patient assistance and advocacy non-profit Good Days and the leading wellness and condition-specific digital health platform HealthCentral will host a Facebook livestream on addressing health disparities and promoting health equity in America on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10am PST / 12pm CST / 1pm EST at www.facebook.com/HealthCentral .

Minority groups were already disproportionately impacted by chronic illness before COVID exacerbated social and racial inequalities in our healthcare system. Public health experts, policy makers and community leaders will deliver remarks and join a panel discussion moderated by Julia Savacool, executive editor at HealthCentral, on ways we can work together to advance health equity in America. The livestream will conclude with a keynote address by Nathan Stinson Jr., Phd, MD, MPH, director of the division of scientific programs at the National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD).

"The disproportionate toll of COVID-19 on communities of color has forced our nation to reckon with disparities that existed long before the virus started to spread," says Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (D-IL). "As we emerge from this pandemic, we need to take bold action to address the underlying causes of these inequities, including systemic racism itself."

"We need the support of all community leaders to affect real change in the health disparities that are worsening across the country," says Clorinda Walley, president of Good Days. "We're proud to offer a platform that brings together national leaders in public health policy and grassroots activists to share insights on how we can all work together to expand access to care and accelerate healthy equity for all Americans."

"All people have the right to quality health care and optimal health," says Julia Savacool, executive editor at HealthCentral. "It is essential that we continue to amplify a range of diverse voices and opinions on the critical subject of minority health disparities so that we can work towards developing lasting solutions for communities in need of change."

Upcoming Webinar: Addressing Health Disparities and Promoting Health Equity

June 10th, 1:00pm EST. Hosted on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HealthCentral

Watch the recording post-livestream: www.chronicdiseaseday.org

Special remarks by:

Clorinda Walley , President of Good Days

, President of Good Days Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (D-IL)

(D-IL) Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA)

(R-WA) Congresswoman Judy Chu (D-CA)

Panel discussion:

Julia Savacool , executive editor, HealthCentral

, executive editor, HealthCentral Venus Gines , founder of Dia De La Mujer

, founder of Dia De La Mujer Nelson Dunlap , public policy manager, Morehouse School of Medicine

, public policy manager, Nhat Nguyen , healthcare supervisor, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Keynote address:

Nathan Stinson Jr. , Phd, MD, MPH, Director of the Division of Scientific Programs, National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities.

